2 men use The Force to stop vehicles & cross road during 'red man' signal in Tampines

Two men were caught on video using a pedestrian crossing despite the "red man" signal at the time.

They did so by taking confident strides directly onto the paths of oncoming vehicles, and signalling to drivers with outstretched arms.

The incident apparently took place on May 2 at around 11:43am at the pedestrian crossing along Tampines Central 1.

It was recorded on a vehicle's dashboard camera and uploaded on Facebook and YouTube by SG Road Vigilante.

Lights just turned green for vehicles

The video shows that the lights had just turned green for vehicles when the men started to cross the road.

In contrast, another man, who did not manage to finish crossing the road before the lights changed, opted for the relative safety of the traffic island instead.

One of the two men—dressed in a white top—repeated the gesture at least three times while the duo made their way across four lanes.

The driver of a van appeared to brake abruptly, apparently not anticipating that the two men would continue to cross beyond the traffic island.

Fines for jaywalking and other offences increased in 2019

From Apr. 2019, the composition fine for jaywalking and other "general pedestrian offences" was increased from S$20 to S$50, for the first time in more than 20 years.

To deter irresponsible driving, the penalties for drivers were also enhanced.

For example, the fines for offences with 12 Demerit Points (such as failing to conform to a red light signal) doubled from S$200 to S$400 for drivers of light vehicles.

