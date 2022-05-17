Back

ICA foils attempt to smuggle 17 live dogs via Tuas Checkpoint

They were found underneath a makeshift bed and in an overhead compartment of the lorry's cabin.

Low Jia Ying | May 13, 2022, 11:34 AM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On May 9, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 17 live dogs into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

8,520 e-vaporiser refill pods and 20 bottles of Binozyt were also uncovered from the Malaysian-registered lorry.

Dogs found underneath makeshift bed

The lorry, which was transporting a precast concrete product into Singapore, was directed for further checks by ICA officers at the checkpoint.

Their suspicions were confirmed after they discovered 17 live dogs hidden under a makeshift bed and inside the overhead compartment of the lorry's cabin.

ICA said the dogs would be quarantined at NParks’ Animal Quarantine Centre, where they will be "cared for and monitored for any illnesses".

The dogs are currently not available for rehoming as investigations are ongoing.

8,520 vape pods and 20 bottles of Binozyt found

ICA officers also uncovered 8,520 e-vaporiser refill pods and 20 bottles of Binozyt under the make-shift bed.

The Malaysian lorry driver and his attendant were referred to NParks and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

ICA reminded the public that the import of all animals into Singapore requires approval from NParks.

It said that animals smuggled into Singapore are from unknown sources, have unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases into the country.

"The well-being of these animals will also be affected by poor conditions during the smuggling process," it added.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via ICA/FB

AGC appealing ex-Grab driver's acquittal after court finds drunk passenger had capacity for consent to sexual acts

The prosecution's case was that the woman did not consent, and was so intoxicated that she could not have consented.

May 13, 2022, 11:10 AM

1 person dies after fire breaks out in Bedok North flat

Three others, including a toddler, were taken to hospital.

May 13, 2022, 10:45 AM

S'poreans queue at ICA building for hours to expedite passport collection process

Those who need to travel urgently are required to produce supporting documents in-person for case-by-case basis assessment.

May 13, 2022, 03:29 AM

'No evidence of new wave' despite uptick in daily Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

Ong added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.

May 13, 2022, 12:32 AM

Man, 69, jailed 6 weeks for hurling racist remarks at librarian & polyclinic workers

Not the first time he was convicted of such offences.

May 12, 2022, 11:42 PM

Far East Plaza watch shop owner catches customer trying to pass off fake Rolex for S$19,000

Tsk.

May 12, 2022, 09:09 PM

Driver panics, chants ‘jialatjialatjialatjialat' for 5 seconds straight after accidentally speeding into traffic jam

The moment he realised...

May 12, 2022, 08:17 PM

Passenger with zero flying experience lands plane safely in Florida after pilot falls ill

Positive Florida man story.

May 12, 2022, 06:58 PM

League of Legends developer sues Mobile Legends developer for copyright infringement

Not the first time.

May 12, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'pore Badminton Open returns to S'pore Indoor Stadium in July 2022, will feature top players like Loh Kean Yew

After a two-year hiatus.

May 12, 2022, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.