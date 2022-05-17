ICA foils attempt to smuggle 17 live dogs via Tuas Checkpoint

On May 9, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 17 live dogs into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

8,520 e-vaporiser refill pods and 20 bottles of Binozyt were also uncovered from the Malaysian-registered lorry.

Dogs found underneath makeshift bed

The lorry, which was transporting a precast concrete product into Singapore, was directed for further checks by ICA officers at the checkpoint.

Their suspicions were confirmed after they discovered 17 live dogs hidden under a makeshift bed and inside the overhead compartment of the lorry's cabin.

ICA said the dogs would be quarantined at NParks’ Animal Quarantine Centre, where they will be "cared for and monitored for any illnesses".

The dogs are currently not available for rehoming as investigations are ongoing.

8,520 vape pods and 20 bottles of Binozyt found

ICA officers also uncovered 8,520 e-vaporiser refill pods and 20 bottles of Binozyt under the make-shift bed.

The Malaysian lorry driver and his attendant were referred to NParks and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

ICA reminded the public that the import of all animals into Singapore requires approval from NParks.

It said that animals smuggled into Singapore are from unknown sources, have unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases into the country.

"The well-being of these animals will also be affected by poor conditions during the smuggling process," it added.

All photos via ICA/FB