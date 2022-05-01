Japan has squarish 1-person ramen cooker made for instant noodles

Japan has come up with a gadget specially designed for instant noodles:

My Ramen Pot

Here it is.

Note the square design, which is perfect for your instant noodles.

According to SoraNews, My Ramen Pot is available in Japan for 7,980 yen (S$86).

You can control the level of heat:

The inner section is removable and washable as well.

According to SoraNews, the water will boil in about six minutes.

Also, even if the power to the device is cut, it will still retain the heat.

Nice.

Image from Thanko