Japan has squarish 1-person ramen cooker made for instant noodles

Ramen.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 2022, 10:31 AM

Japan has come up with a gadget specially designed for instant noodles:

My Ramen Pot

Here it is.

Image via IT Media

Note the square design, which is perfect for your instant noodles.

Image via IT Media

Image from Thanko

According to SoraNews, My Ramen Pot is available in Japan for 7,980 yen (S$86).

You can control the level of heat:

Image from Thanko

The inner section is removable and washable as well.

Image from Thanko

According to SoraNews, the water will boil in about six minutes.

Also, even if the power to the device is cut, it will still retain the heat.

Nice.

Image from Thanko

