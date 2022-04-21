Back

Zouk is healing

After a two-year hiatus, the clubbing scene badly needs a shot in the arm.

Belmont Lay | Andrew Koay | April 21, 2022, 05:09 AM

Zouk is healing.

All nightlife businesses fully reopened in Singapore from Tuesday, April 19, after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

Clubbers started arriving at Zouk in Clarke Quay just before 10pm, which is considered way too early for clubbing during the pre-pandemic days, but almost a necessity for now.

Patrons entering the club are required to show a negative antigen rapid test (ART) supervised by a Ministry of Health-approved test provider, either in person or remotely.

Those who opted to do the test in person did so at the area beside the multi-storey car park right beside Zouk.

Get a test kit outside Zouk. By Andrew Koay.

Get tested while supervised. By Andrew Koay.

The Covid-19 test is valid for 24 hours.

Which makes clubbing now in April 2022 quite different in terms of vibes than before.

Waiting to get into the club. By Andrew Koay.

A sense of lethargy was in the air, as clubbers appeared more subdued than expected, as if they were still shaking off the cobwebs.

The mood was more "relieved" than "boisterous".

That familiar feeling. By Andrew Koay.

Home again. By Andrew Koay.

Covid-19 safety measures are still in place for this reopening, where mask-wearing on the dance floor indoors is a must.

No free entry on Ladies' Night this opening Wednesday. By Andrew Koay.

Clubbers dressed to the nines -- with masks on. By Andrew Koay.

Stepping back into Zouk was quite the experience. By Andrew Koay.

Eating or drinking is allowed, but masks should be put back on immediately after doing so.

Socialising. Again. By Andrew Koay.

Clubbers are healing. By Andrew Koay.

The capacity limit of 75 per cent applies to nightlife establishments, which means clubs cannot be as packed as they used to be.

First clubbers on the dance floor. By Andrew Koay.

Not wearing masks outdoors. By Andrew Koay.

Those who opted not to go into Zouk, or were pregaming, were found at the nearby bridge.

Bridge is healing. By Andrew Koay.

More reports on the reopening night to follow.

All photos by Andrew Koay

