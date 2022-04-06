Toll of 41 days of Russian invasion visible on Ukraine president Zelensky's face

Some 41 days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the toll of war is highly visible on the face of the leader of the invaded country.

Photos of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, during a visit to Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday, April 4, showed the dramatic changes in his countenance.

He was in Bucha after reports emerged that more than 300 residents were reportedly killed there, with other atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops, which were only uncovered after occupying forces fled the area.

"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelensky said on Monday.

"It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here."

Dramatic change

On Feb. 22, Zelensky wore a suit and tie to address the nation after Russia recognised two Ukrainian separatist regions as independent states and moved troops to the border.

This was two days before the invasion.

On April 4, during the Bucha visit, Zelensky, surrounded by soldiers, was dressed in military fatigue -- a green army jacket and bulletproof vest -- and sported a beard, while also wearing a troubled look.

His dark green standard issue military wear has become his outfit of choice, signalling his resolve to stay and fight and defend Ukraine with ordinary Ukrainian men and women in combat.

His latest appearance, however, was a far cry from his fresh-faced self less than six weeks earlier.

Besides the facial hair, the current Zelensky appeared to have aged with more wrinkles on his forehead and around his eyes, as well as spotting heavier eye bags.

His cheeks also appeared more sunken, while his complexion appeared rougher.

Putin vs Zelensky

Besides comparing images of Zelensky over the span of weeks and noting the dramatic changes, observers have also pitted the image projected by Russia president Vladimir Putin, 69, against Zelensky.

South China Morning Post reported on March 23 the optics favoured by Putin to cast himself as a strongman by wearing a US$14,000 Loro Piana coat with a US$3,000 roll-neck jumper by another Italian brand, Kiton, during a pro-war rally in Russia on March 18.

Putin's puffer jacket cost 25 times the average monthly salary in Russia.

At that point in time, Zelensky had already been making public appearances in military fatigues, which happened so often it had by then become his signature look.

Top photos via Getty & Ronaldo Schemidt/ AFP via Getty

