McDonald's S'pore makes Yubari melon soft serve, sundae & McFlurry

McDonald's may have just launched one of their best soft serve flavours: Yubari melon.
You can have it in four ways:
- Yubari Melon Cone
- Yubari Melon Twist Cone (Yubari and Vanilla)
- Yubari Strawberry Sundae
- Yubari McFlurry
The limited-time dessert is available at McDonald’s Dessert Kiosk across the island.
The Yubari melon is a cantaloupe prized for its sweet, fragrant flesh.
The fruit is in season from late May to early August.
You can find out more about how it's grown here.
Top image via McDonald's Singapore
