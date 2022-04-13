Yishun cai png stall offers up to 2 free bowls of porridge to seniors, no questions asked

A cai png (economy rice) stall in Yishun is doing its part to give back to the community.

QQ饭桶 (QQ Rice Bucket), located in a coffeeshop at Block 333B Yishun Street 31, gives free bowls of plain porridge to the elderly.

A "stall with a heart"

On Monday (Apr. 11), one Alvin Ng posted about the stall on Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

He wrote that QQ饭桶 is a "stall with a heart", offering up to two free bowls of porridge each to the elderly.

Ng also pointed out that it was "the thick kind of porridge" and not a "watered-down version".

Ng said when he had asked the stallholder why he was doing this, the stallholder replied that "we all must try to do our part for the seniors, in whatever way we can".

Ng praised the stall for its actions and said that he felt it was "worth supporting and eating from them". He added that the other stalls in the same coffeeshop also sell nice food, including satay and chicken rice.

No questions asked

When Mothership visited QQ饭桶 on Wednesday (Apr. 13), the stallholder said that he was aware of the post, although he said he wasn't sure who had posted it.

He confirmed that they were offering up to two free bowls of porridge each to the elderly and explained that they give plain porridge for free to the elderly, with no questions asked and no requirement to check their IC.

QQ饭桶

Address: Coffeeshop at Block 333B Yishun Street 31

