Back

Yishun cai png stall offers up to 2 free bowls of porridge to seniors, no questions asked

Giving back to the community.

Zhangxin Zheng | Jane Zhang | April 13, 2022, 04:36 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A cai png (economy rice) stall in Yishun is doing its part to give back to the community.

QQ饭桶 (QQ Rice Bucket), located in a coffeeshop at Block 333B Yishun Street 31, gives free bowls of plain porridge to the elderly.

A "stall with a heart"

On Monday (Apr. 11), one Alvin Ng posted about the stall on Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

He wrote that QQ饭桶 is a "stall with a heart", offering up to two free bowls of porridge each to the elderly.

Ng also pointed out that it was "the thick kind of porridge" and not a "watered-down version".

Photo via Facebook/Alvin Ng.

Ng said when he had asked the stallholder why he was doing this, the stallholder replied that "we all must try to do our part for the seniors, in whatever way we can".

Ng praised the stall for its actions and said that he felt it was "worth supporting and eating from them". He added that the other stalls in the same coffeeshop also sell nice food, including satay and chicken rice.

No questions asked

When Mothership visited QQ饭桶 on Wednesday (Apr. 13), the stallholder said that he was aware of the post, although he said he wasn't sure who had posted it.

He confirmed that they were offering up to two free bowls of porridge each to the elderly and explained that they give plain porridge for free to the elderly, with no questions asked and no requirement to check their IC.

QQ饭桶

Address: Coffeeshop at Block 333B Yishun Street 31

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook/Alvin Ng. 

PM Lee: S'pore govt 'did not get every call right' in addressing Covid-19 but key is to keep learning

The prime minister spoke at length on the decisions the government faced throughout the pandemic.

April 13, 2022, 04:08 PM

3 family-friendly KTV outlets in JB Mount Austin, rates from S$4 per session

If you literally can't wait for April 19.

April 13, 2022, 03:55 PM

Over 160 fashion & lifestyle brands at Boutique Fairs S'pore from Apr. 22 - 24, 2022

Time to shop.

April 13, 2022, 03:42 PM

Plastic chair Lewis Hamilton sat on at KL Petronas petrol station sells for RM2,889

How to flip things and make S$927.

April 13, 2022, 03:35 PM

Some SCDF frontliners & enforcement officers to wear body cameras

In the long term, BWCs can even livestream footage to SCDF’s Operations Centre.

April 13, 2022, 03:21 PM

S'pore-JB Causeway jam likely this Good Friday long weekend, 3-hour clearance possible

Jam.

April 13, 2022, 02:17 PM

2 Ramadan bazaars to start in Woodlands on Apr. 15 & 16

Bazaars galore.

April 13, 2022, 01:49 PM

Land border reopens: M'sians in S'pore hope to restart daily commute for lower costs & time with family

It's not a return to normal for these M'sians in S'pore just yet, as several issues still need to be ironed out.

April 13, 2022, 01:44 PM

Mahjong players fined for public nuisance after 14-min game on Hong Kong MTR during peak hour

They did it for Instagram.

April 13, 2022, 01:05 PM

Putin says war in Ukraine a 'tragedy', but Russia had 'no choice' but to invade

Putin also said Russia would continue the war until all its "noble" aims in Ukraine are achieved.

April 13, 2022, 01:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.