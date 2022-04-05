S'pore beats Seychelles 6-2 in first ever ticketed women's FAS Tri-Nations Series

Singapore's national women's football team gave a satisfying performance in front of a fairly-packed Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday (Apr. 4) night against East African island-nation Seychelles.

This was the first match in the women's Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022.

It was also the first ever ticketed women's football match in Singapore, with 1,498 supporters in attendance.

First half

The Lionesses showed a promising start as vice-captain Stephanie Gigette Dominguez scored a brace in the first half.

The first goal came from a corner, with Dominguez in the right position to tap the ball into the back of the net from a rebound.

The second goal came minutes after as Dominguez connected with a clean through ball from youngster Danelle Tan.

Seychelles' Natacha Bibi, however, managed to score a goal for her side about 15 minutes before the break, leaving the scoreline at 2-1 as half time approached.

Second half

The Lionesses started the second half with a goal from Danelle Tan after she connected with a left-footed cross from Putri Syaliza.

In the 71st minute, Seychelles' Bibi fired a long-range shot into the goal, scoring her second goal.

But barely a minute later, the Lionesses responded with another goal from a corner kick.

During injury time, Singapore defender Siti Nurerwadah fired a strong shot from outside the penalty box, causing the Seychelles goalkeeper to lose her grip, and giving the Lionesses their fifth goal.

In the fourth minute of injury time, Singapore was given a penalty after Seychelles goalkeeper tackled Lionesses' Farhanah Ruhaizat inside the box.

The penalty was taken by Danelle Tan, who calmly placed the ball in the bottom left corner of the goal.

The match ended with a 6-2 victory to Singapore.

You can watch the full match here.

Next match

The Lionesses will face Papua New Guinea on Apr. 11 at 8:30pm at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Tickets for the game, priced at S$10.00 for adults and S$5.00 for concession for students and senior citizens, can be purchased here.

