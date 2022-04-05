Back

S'pore beats Seychelles 6-2 in first ever ticketed women's FAS Tri-Nations Series

Well done, Lionesses!

Syahindah Ishak | April 05, 2022, 11:11 AM

Singapore's national women's football team gave a satisfying performance in front of a fairly-packed Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday (Apr. 4) night against East African island-nation Seychelles.

This was the first match in the women's Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022.

It was also the first ever ticketed women's football match in Singapore, with 1,498 supporters in attendance.

First half

The Lionesses showed a promising start as vice-captain Stephanie Gigette Dominguez scored a brace in the first half.

The first goal came from a corner, with Dominguez in the right position to tap the ball into the back of the net from a rebound.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

The second goal came minutes after as Dominguez connected with a clean through ball from youngster Danelle Tan.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

Seychelles' Natacha Bibi, however, managed to score a goal for her side about 15 minutes before the break, leaving the scoreline at 2-1 as half time approached.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

Second half

The Lionesses started the second half with a goal from Danelle Tan after she connected with a left-footed cross from Putri Syaliza.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

In the 71st minute, Seychelles' Bibi fired a long-range shot into the goal, scoring her second goal.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook

But barely a minute later, the Lionesses responded with another goal from a corner kick.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

During injury time, Singapore defender Siti Nurerwadah fired a strong shot from outside the penalty box, causing the Seychelles goalkeeper to lose her grip, and giving the Lionesses their fifth goal.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

In the fourth minute of injury time, Singapore was given a penalty after Seychelles goalkeeper tackled Lionesses' Farhanah Ruhaizat inside the box.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

The penalty was taken by Danelle Tan, who calmly placed the ball in the bottom left corner of the goal.

Gif adapted from FAS/Facebook.

The match ended with a 6-2 victory to Singapore.

You can watch the full match here.

Next match

The Lionesses will face Papua New Guinea on Apr. 11 at 8:30pm at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Tickets for the game, priced at S$10.00 for adults and S$5.00 for concession for students and senior citizens, can be purchased here.

Top images via FAS' Facebook & Instagram.

