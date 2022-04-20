Back

Woman allegedly called 'demanding b*tch' despite ordering food 14 mins before last order time

An unsavoury experience.

Irwan Shah | April 20, 2022, 11:02 PM

A woman in Singapore had an unsavoury experience at King of Prawn Noodles' E!Hub outlet, and posted about the experience on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The woman, Facebook user Soe M M Shwe, said she dined in at the restaurant with a friend on Apr. 17, 2022, only to end up on the receiving end of rude comments from the cashier, who said she would have to finish eating by 9:20pm despite the restaurant's closing time being stated as 9:30pm.

According to her post, he also referred to her as a "demanding b*tch" when she inquired further about the timing.

Ordered food before last order timing

In her post, the woman said she ordered her meal at 8:46pm, uploading a photo of receipts from the restaurant as proof.

Photo via Soe M M Shwe on Facebook.

Closing time confusion

According to her, the cashier told her to finish her meal by 9:20pm.

Based on the eatery's Google listing, she was under the impression that the restaurant was only closing at 10pm.

King Prawn Noodles' E!Hub outlet opening hours on Google and Facebook. Screenshot via Soe M M Shwe on Facebook.

She asked the cashier about this, and he allegedly confirmed it with her.

However, he said the staff would need time to clean up and reiterated the request for her to finish her meal by 9:20pm.

When collecting her food from the counter around five minutes later, she was reminded again by the cashier to finish her food by 9:20pm.

She was then pointed to a signboard in the restaurant indicating the closing time as 9:30pm, with 9pm stated as the "last order" timing.

Sign showing the closing hours at the King of Prawn Noodles E!Hub outlet. Photo via Soe M M Shwe on Facebook.

Perplexed, the woman asked why she needed to finish her food at 9:20pm.

Allegedly called a b*tch

The cashier explained that the staff needed time to clean up. He then allegedly called her a "demanding b*tch".

Here's a part of their exchange, according to her recollection:

"Cashier guy: We also need time to clean up. You don't want to be a demanding b*tch right?

Me: Did you just call me a b*tch?😱

Cashier guy: You want to hear it again? I am not going to say that."

Appalled, she told the cashier that he had no right to call her a bitch, and demanded an apology. Her friend chimed in and suggested the same. However, the cashier allegedly refused to apologise or to provide his name.

When the woman asked to see the manager, he apparently claimed the manager was not around.

Bystanders stepped in

The woman said bystanders then stepped in to demand an apology from the cashier, who finally yielded and apologised.

She said she had stepped away from the counter by this point, but added that her friend saw the cashier rolling his eyes while apologising.

King of Prawn Noodles responds

The woman then contacted the restaurant via Facebook Messenger on Apr. 18, 2022 to share her feedback.

According to her screenshots of their response, the restaurant expressed its "sincerest apologies" for her bad experience.

It said the cashier's behaviour was "unacceptable" and they would "follow up on this case".

King of Prawn Noodles responded to Shwe about the incident. Screenshot via Soe M M Shwe on Facebook.

The cashier turned out to be a temporary staff at the restaurant at that time, said the restaurant's representative, who added that this was no excuse for such behaviour.

It expressed its apologies again, and said it would "check immediately".

Mothership has reached out to King of Prawn Noodles for their comments on the incident and will update this article if they respond.

At the time of writing, the opening hours for the outlet on Google and Facebook appear to have been changed.

King of Praw Google and Facebook listings for King of Prawn Noodles' E!Hub outlet. Screenshot by Irwan Shah.

Top photo via Soe M M Shwe on Facebook

