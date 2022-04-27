Woman suspected boyfriend cheating on her & falsely reported him to police for firearms, given 10 weeks' jail, will appeal

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned -- when she is in Singapore and her boyfriend is in Bangkok.

A woman in Singapore reported her boyfriend to the police for possessing, smuggling and selling firearms, after she suspected he was cheating on her.

Suspected he was cheating on her in Bangkok

According to CNA, the accused is Velda Lim Ming.

Zaobao reported that Lim is 28 years old.

Lim was in a relationship with Dawson Chng Jie Sheng from March 2018 to May 2019, who was 23 years old then.

Chng was in Bangkok, Thailand on May 25, 2019 with his family and two friends, one of whom was a woman.

After Lim found out that Chng was travelling with another woman, she suspected that he was cheating on her and sent him multiple text messages.

Lim demanded for Chng to prove that he was not cheating and she also threatened to report him to the police in her text messages to him.

Submitted first report on May 27, 2019

Lim submitted a message through the online feedback portal on the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) website on May 27, 2019.

She did so with a new email account and while her Internet browser was in incognito mode to avoid being traced and identified.

In her message, Lim said she believed Chng had an "unauthorised armory" at either his house or his friend's house.

The friend is named Melvin Tan Shen Kang.

She added that she had a screenshot where Chng told her he possessed a gun and attached a screenshot of messages where Chng had allegedly referred to a "pistol" in December 2018.

Lim also said that Chng and one of his friends were bringing in illegal weapons and selling them, and accused him of "illegal traits (sic)" in Singapore and Malaysia.

She implored the authorities to "look him up" as he was "a danger to the community", and furnished the police with Chng's address. She also provided the police with Tan's address.

Submitted second report on May 28, 2019

After Lim saw an Instagram post that showed Chng meeting another friend, this led her to believe that no action was being taken against Chng, according to 8World News.

She then proceeded to submit another similar message to the police using the same modus operandi on May 28, 2019.

Chng's and Tan's homes were raided on May 31, 2019, where more than 20 police officers from three police units were deployed.

However, there was no incriminating evidence found in both places of residence. Chng and Tan were also found in the clear after they were interrogated.

Lim's actions were subsequently brought to light, though court documents did not reveal how she was discovered.

Lim slapped with two charges

Investigations revealed that Lim had never seen Chng with a gun.

Unlike her earlier claims, Lim had also never witnessed the "unauthorised armory", or the import and/ or sale of illegal weapons by Chng.

Lim was aware that she was giving false information to the police, and admitted that she had reported Chng to the police out of anger as she suspected he was cheating on her.

She wanted to teach Chng a lesson by scaring him and intended for the police to initiate investigations against him.

Lim was charged with two counts of providing false information to the authorities, of which she pleaded guilty to one charge on Jan. 26, 2021, according to CNA.

Lim was due to be sentenced in March 2021.

However, she backpedalled on her admission right before her sentencing and claimed trial, according to Zaobao.

Sentenced to 10 weeks jail

Lim was convicted on Apr. 26.

The prosecution said she had intended to take revenge by falsely reporting Chng to the police.

This was evidenced in her previous admission, in the text messages she had sent to Chng, where she threatened to report him to the police, and in the secretive manner which she submitted her false reports against Chng.

The prosecution remarked that Lim's actions had caused serious harm and wasted significant public resources.

Lim's legal counsel requested for a probation sentence instead and said Lim was suffering from persistent depression and that her behaviour was out of the ordinary at the time of her offences.

Her defence added that she was about to graduate from university and had low chance of reoffending.

However, the prosecution said Lim lacked remorse and showed little capacity for reform and ultimately sentenced Lim to 10 weeks of jail on Apr. 26.

Lim intends on appealing against her sentencing.

More revenge stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Fiona Tan