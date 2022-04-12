Arguing over Vicks cream, Karen tells FairPrice patrons & staff 'Please do not act like an animal' not a profanity

A woman was seen and heard in the Marine Parade FairPrice Finest outlet speaking sternly to staff and fellow patrons over an incident that could have stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Videos of the incident were put up on TikTok on April 11 by user @theryandudee, which involved him, his father, supermarket employees and the po-faced woman in a black sleeveless top.

Sealed or unsealed?

In the first video, FairPrice Finest staff could be seen mitigating a situation involving the TikTok user's father and the woman.

The woman allegedly accused the TikTok user's father of opening an unpaid Vicks cream, even though he was only taking a look at it.

One of the FairPrice Finest staff could be heard explaining on video: "According to what the man said, the cap was off already. It's already not sealed up. So he open up and he just slowly take out."

The woman retorted: "If you don't open this... so all these things if they're not sealed up, can just open is it?"

"Are you telling me that?"

Another woman in the foreground in grey mentioned that they might as well call the police.

She could be heard saying: "I got the whole day, I got the whole day."

The FairPrice Finest staff then asked if the woman in the sleeveless top is asking the man to pay for the item but was cut off mid-sentence by the other woman in the foreground in grey.

Even though her back was turned, she could be heard saying: "No, we will not pay. We call the police."

The sleeveless woman ignored the woman and said "this is a very sad situation".

Second video

A second TikTok video from the same user showed the woman in the sleeveless top making a statement.

The woman said, as a staff beside her nodded at her feedback: "It's outright. There's no argument. When I say, 'Please do not act like an animal', that's not an outright profanity. Go talk to a lawyer."

She then walked off.

In the end, a manager at FairPrice Finest told the TikTok user's family not to pay for the Vicks cream.

TikTok user's clarification

The TikTok user has clarified what happened at the supermarket.

He said his father took a product but the cap fell off since it was already unsealed.

The woman in the sleeveless top confronted his father and called for the FairPrice finest staff.

The man then questioned who she was.

The TikTok user claimed the issue escalated with his father being called "uncivilised and "animal" by the woman.

However, the video clarifying what happened has since been deleted from the TikTok account.

