S'pore woman seen casually carrying large endangered grey crowned crane near MacRitchie

Here's something you probably didn't expect to see on a Wednesday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman strolling down a Singapore street while clutching a large, exotic-looking bird in both hands.

The footage is taken from the perspective of a vehicle and shows the driver pulling up the woman who also seems aware of how ridiculous the situation is.

Endangered grey crowned crane

The bird in question is in fact a grey crowned crane, native to eastern and southern Africa.

Regrettably, they are also endangered as a result of habitat loss and poaching.

Just how it ended up in Singapore is up for speculation, though one common theory is that it was released or escaped from a pet farm in Seletar.

These days, the majestic animal is known to hang out at Seletar Country Club, where it has met a number of notable guests.

Drunk customer escorted out of a bar

However, judging from the latest video, and another sent into Mothership by a reader, it may have unknowingly wandered into private property somewhere along Joan Road.

The second video, presumably taken after the one above, shows the woman walking with the bird as if escorting a drunken customer out of the bar and towards a taxi stand.

With the crane less than cooperative, the woman then decides to hoist it up and tuck it under her arm, continuing her sidewalk march.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Tiagong Facebook page and via Mothership reader