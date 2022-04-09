Back

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

His resignation means he will be unable to vote on future Oscars.

Belmont Lay | April 09, 2022, 05:08 AM

Will Smith has been banned for 10 years from the Oscars gala and other Academy events.

This was the Academy's decision to punish the American actor for slapping comic Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock had joked about Smith's wife's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

The Academy said via a statement on April 8 that the 94th Oscars had been "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage".

Smith had already resigned from the Academy after apologising for his actions.

His resignation means he will be unable to vote on future Oscars.

The Academy's disciplinary review over the incident was fast-tracked after Smith resigned.

It was originally scheduled for April 18.

Smith still won Best Actor

The Oscars this year then took a turn for the coincidental after the slap.

Less than an hour after the slap on stage, Smith returned and was awarded the best actor award for his role in King Richard, where he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Banning Smith to restore trust

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science, which organises the awards ceremony, met virtually on April 8 to discuss disciplinary action.

It said in its statement that banning Smith was aimed at protecting performers and guests and "restoring trust in the Academy".

The Academy said it did not "adequately address the situation in the room" at the time of the slap, and had been "unprepared for the unprecedented".

It apologised for this.

It also thanked Rock for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances".

In his resignation statement, Smith said he had "betrayed the trust of the Academy" and was "heartbroken" over his actions.

He added he would "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct".

