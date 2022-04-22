Back

Red-crowned crane visits man's wake in China, 'bows' at altar & coffin

The unexpected guest was served corn, vegetables, and live fish by the bereaved family.

Karen Lui | April 22, 2022, 02:33 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

The family of an elderly man who died at 87 years old received an unexpected guest at his funeral in Liaoning, China.

A video circulating online showed a wild red-crowned crane gingerly walking into the mourning hall in broad daylight and bowing its head in front of the coffin on Apr. 15.

Bowed in front of the coffin

The red-crowned crane did not behave in an unruly manner at the funeral.

Image via Chinese media.

Like a polite (albeit uninvited) visitor, the bird walked slowly into the family home in Panjin.

It even waited for its turn behind a man who had arrived earlier and was kneeling in front of the coffin to pay respects.

The crane bowed in front of the altar and coffin before slowly making its way out of the hall.

Video by cp marketinfo on YouTube.

Of course, the bereaved family could not turn away such a polite guest despite their surprise.

Instead, they bought corn, vegetables, and live fish to entertain the unconventional but respectful visitor, the deceased's son-in-law told Chinese media.

Image via Chinese media.

He added that after the crane paid its respects in the mourning hall, it made its way to the deceased's bedroom where it lingered for the rest of the afternoon before flying off after 4pm.

Regarded as a good omen

In Chinese mythology, cranes are a symbol of longevity.

They are also represented as a divine bird that can travel between heaven and earth.

In addition, the phrase "驾鹤西去", which literally translates to riding the crane to the West, is a respectful euphemism for death.

Some netizens pointed out how the phrase was manifested through the crane's attendance of the funeral.

This phenomenon is regarded as a good omen, and some viewers believed that it was due to the good karma that the man had accumulated before his death.

Crane unlikely to be paid actor

The Panjin Forestry and Wetland Conservation Administration responded to Chinese media queries and verified that the red-crowned crane in the video is real.

Panjin is home to many cranes, including those that were raised by humans before being released into the wild, they said, adding that it might explain why the crane showed up at the home and appeared to be unfazed by humans.

The cranes coexist peacefully with the people in Panjin, who see it as a sign of auspiciousness.

The administration team will intervene if a crane accidentally consumes the crops of the local residents, the administration added.

They also debunked the rumour that the crane was part of a paid service by the funeral parlour as the red-crowned crane is a first-class protected animal in China.

Red-crowned crane

Among the rarest cranes in the world, the red-crowned crane is classified as vulnerable, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

For the past 30 years, a reserve area and breeding centre for red-crowned cranes in Panjin City in the Liaoning province has helped to protect and increase the population of these birds from three to over 200.

Since 2021, the local government has implemented a five-year-plan with the goal of growing the non-migratory red-crowned crane population to 500.

Click here for more information about the reserve area and breeding centre for red-crowned cranes in Panjin.

Top images via Chinese media.

Man, 66, found dead at Lower Seletar Reservoir racked up S$70,000 debt in 'Cambodia investment project'

Police investigation found that the man had not profited from any of these investment projects.

April 22, 2022, 03:41 PM

Free shuttle buses to JB customs from 2 JB Sentral locations until Apr. 30

FYI for those planning a short trip across the border.

April 22, 2022, 03:25 PM

POFMA invoked against The Independent S'pore over article saying Shanmugam may step down from ministerial posts

POFMA Correction Directions issued.

April 22, 2022, 02:32 PM

SCDF provide CPR to 14 cats caught in Fajar Road HDB fire, 1 cat dies

It is understood that no one else was home.

April 22, 2022, 02:30 PM

30 cats allegedly abandoned by owner at S'pore pet hotel for over 6 months, looking for new homes

Now there are 24 cats left to be rehomed.

April 22, 2022, 01:37 PM

MP Baey Yam Keng's nose tumour gone, no more cancer for now

He was diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in November 2021.

April 22, 2022, 01:25 PM

Taliban bans TikTok due to 'filthy content' misleading younger generation

The latest restriction to be imposed on Afghans.

April 22, 2022, 12:37 PM

Waffletown reopening in Clementi at NEWest

The eatery is currently under renovation.

April 22, 2022, 12:21 PM

Parkroyal Collection Pickering launches 2D1N 'Single's Inferno'-inspired staycation package at S$520

Hot oppa not included.

April 22, 2022, 12:09 PM

Giant S’pore promises to keep ‘same lower prices’ for over 600 top daily essentials 

The budget-conscious can look out for ‘Lower Prices That Last’ items.

April 22, 2022, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.