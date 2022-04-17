Back

Woman in ICU after being hit in the head by flying wheel chock at Boon Lay, family appealing for witnesses

The 34-year-old victim had just finished work and was making her way home.

Fiona Tan | April 17, 2022, 04:07 PM

Events

A woman is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after an errant flying wheel chock struck her while waiting for her bus at Boon Lay.

Family appealing for witnesses

The victim's family, namely her female cousin Melissa Chow and elder brother Benjamin Deng, both took to Facebook on Apr. 16 to appeal for eyewitnesses to come forward.

Chow and Deng said the incident took place during lunchtime, sometime between 12:15pm to 12:40pm on Apr. 14 at the 21321 bus stop along Jalan Boon Lay.

Image courtesy of Chow.

Speaking to Mothership, Chow said the female victim was waiting for a bus and added that the bus stop was the only one with a service to Boon Lay interchange.

According to businterchange.net, the bus stop is in front of the UTOC Engineering Building and it only has bus service 249, which docks at Boon Lay interchange.

Stray wheel chock struck victim in the head

Chow and Deng said the female victim was waiting for a bus when a wheel chock flew towards her.

A wheel chock is a wedge-shaped object placed against a vehicle's wheels to stop the vehicle from moving accidentally.

The stray wheel chock struck the female victim somewhere towards the left of her ear on her head.

Chow said the force of the impact caused the female victim to fall and land on her right side, and both sides of her face, ears, eyes and neck were injured as a result.

Additionally, the female victim was found with internal bleeding, and Chow shared with Mothership that the female victim has been in ICU since the incident happened.

Chow added that the incident had affected the female victim such that she can only lift a finger as a means of response.

Admitted into ICU at National University Hospital

The story has been picked up by 8world News and Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

Image screenshot from Chow Yingxiang Melissa and SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.

According to SMDN, the victim is 34 and her name is Deng Jie Ting (pinyin), and she held an administrative role at a nearby factory.

Jie Ting had finished work and was making her way home at the time of the incident. The wheel chock was likely dropped out of a vehicle and hit Jie Ting, who was sitting at the bus stop, said Deng.

Chow told Mothership that Jie Ting's colleagues had seen the ambulance attending to her, and notified their boss.

Jie Ting's boss was the one who informed Deng, Jie Ting's older brother, of the accident.

Jie Ting was admitted to the ICU at National University Hospital, where she was found to have internal bleeding in her brain, fractures on her spine, and injuries in her ears.

Critical condition

Deng said he and his family could not sleep well on Jie Ting's first night in hospital on Apr. 14.

Thankfully, Jie Ting regained consciousness a day later, on the morning of Apr. 15. While her condition is no longer critical, she remains warded in ICU for further observation.

Deng told SMDN that Jie Ting's head is wrapped in bandages, and she can only communicate by using her fingers.

He added that Jie Ting would need physiotherapy to recover, but the full extent of her injuries and her future remains unclear.

Family demand answers

Additionally, not much is known about the details surrounding the incident.

According to Deng, there was no CCTV surveillance at the bus stop, which was located in an industrial area, and was also rather secluded.

He said he also could not find anyone in the area who had witnessed the incident, nor was he able to identify the vehicle involved.

However, the family remains hopeful that there were passersby who witnessed the incident as it happened during lunchtime.

Speaking to Mothership, Chow said: "I'm sure there are people and traffic around that could have seen the incident."

Family want justice

Deng said they are incredibly saddened to see Jie Ting in this state, and it is uncertain if she can return to work and resume her normal life.

He said the driver should be held accountable for their actions and hoped the driver will be taken to task.

His family has made a police report.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and from Safeopedia website

