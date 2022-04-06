Back

Japanese yakiniku lunch set from S$7.50 at Midview City coffee shop

Nice.

Janelle Pang | April 06, 2022, 10:23 AM

Whack-Yu yakiniku eatery has opened in Midview City.

Previously located in Tampines, Whack-Yu Yakiniku is known for its Japanese yakiniku cooked on a hot lava stone grill.

Photo from @whackyu.sg on Instagram

Hot lava stone grill

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whack-Yu Yakiniku (@whackyu.sg)

According to the eatery, Whack-Yu Yakiniku uses a special type of stone from Italy which distributes and releases heat evenly.

Lunch sets from S$7.50

Photo from @whackyu.sg on Instagram

Photo from Peifa Zhou on Google Maps

They also offer lunch sets from 11am-3pm.

Customers have four lunch set options:

  • Pork (S$7.50)

  • Chicken (S$7.50)

  • Beef (S$9.50)

  • Whack-Yu Set (S$11.90)

Each set also comes with an onsen egg, rice and miso soup.

Ala carte menu

Whack-Yu Yakiniku offers a wide selection of meats such as wagyu beef cubes, wagyu karubi (short ribs), gyutan (beef tongue), cha shu pork, pork belly and teriyaki chicken.

Apart from meats, they also have seafood options like tiger prawns, teriyaki salmon and squid.

They also serve sides like aburi tamago cheese, truffle onsen egg and edamame.

Photo from @whackyu.sg on Instagram

Photo from @whackyu.sg on Instagram

Signature Platters

Those craving a feast can opt for one of its signature platters.

Whack-Yu 96 (S$24.90)

Photo from Brandon Lim on Google Maps

This platter contains tiger prawns, squid, salmon, teriyaki and garlic chicken, pork belly, cha shu pork and assorted vegetables.

Whack-Yu 4896 (S$48.90)

Photo from Andrew Yeo on Google Maps

The Whack-Yu 4896 platter adds wagyu beef cubes, wagyu karubi and a short plate to the Whack-Yu 96 platter.

Whack-Yu Yakiniku

Address: 18 Sing Ming Lane, Midview City, Singapore 573960

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm, 5pm-10pm. Closed on Sundays.

Top image by Gary Ng and Brandon Lim on Google Maps

