Japanese yakiniku lunch set from S$7.50 at Midview City coffee shop

Whack-Yu yakiniku eatery has opened in Midview City.

Previously located in Tampines, Whack-Yu Yakiniku is known for its Japanese yakiniku cooked on a hot lava stone grill.

Hot lava stone grill

According to the eatery, Whack-Yu Yakiniku uses a special type of stone from Italy which distributes and releases heat evenly.

Lunch sets from S$7.50

They also offer lunch sets from 11am-3pm.

Customers have four lunch set options:

Pork (S$7.50)

Chicken (S$7.50)

Beef (S$9.50)

Whack-Yu Set (S$11.90)

Each set also comes with an onsen egg, rice and miso soup.

Ala carte menu

Whack-Yu Yakiniku offers a wide selection of meats such as wagyu beef cubes, wagyu karubi (short ribs), gyutan (beef tongue), cha shu pork, pork belly and teriyaki chicken.

Apart from meats, they also have seafood options like tiger prawns, teriyaki salmon and squid.

They also serve sides like aburi tamago cheese, truffle onsen egg and edamame.

Signature Platters

Those craving a feast can opt for one of its signature platters.

Whack-Yu 96 (S$24.90)

This platter contains tiger prawns, squid, salmon, teriyaki and garlic chicken, pork belly, cha shu pork and assorted vegetables.

Whack-Yu 4896 (S$48.90)

The Whack-Yu 4896 platter adds wagyu beef cubes, wagyu karubi and a short plate to the Whack-Yu 96 platter.

Whack-Yu Yakiniku

Address: 18 Sing Ming Lane, Midview City, Singapore 573960

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm, 5pm-10pm. Closed on Sundays.

