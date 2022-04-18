Back

Wang Lei ups cash reward from RM150,000 to RM400,000 for info on missing M'sian woman, 22

The post appears to be appealing to the woman's captor or captors, assuming she has been kidnapped.

Belmont Lay | April 18, 2022, 03:55 PM

Veteran getai singer and livestream host Wang Lei is offering even more money as reward to anyone who can help to locate a missing 22-year-old Malaysian woman, Chia Min Yong, an insurance agent.

The woman has been missing since April 5.

In a Facebook post on April 17, the 60-year-old entertainer wrote that the lump sum reward for information that leads to the woman was being topped up to RM400,000 (S$128,000).

It was previously set at RM$150,000.

His post highlighted that Chia has been missing for more than a week, and her parents are worried sick and have been crying their eyes out.

He urged anyone with information to send him a message in private.

Background

Wang was moved to help the family of the Malaysia woman after finding out about the case.

He initially offered a reward of RM10,000 (S$3,223) to anyone who manages to find Chia, but later increased the amount to RM50,000 (S$16,213) when he learnt that her father's boss had offered RM100,000 (S$32,286).

His messages put out so far appear to be aimed at convincing the woman's captor or captors to release her, as the suspicion is that she has been kidnapped.

Wang has also offered Chia a job as his assistant in Singapore if she has money problems.

But if she does not want to work in Singapore, he said he can offer her a customer service position in his company that's based in Penang.

Last time she was seen: April 5

The last time the family heard from the missing woman was via a lengthy text message sent on April 5 evening, on the day she left home.

But the contents of the message are suspect as they appeared to not have been written by Chia.

In the lengthy message supposedly sent by Chia to her mother, the missing woman admitted that she was doing badly at work, and was experiencing financial difficulties, and that she had not had money for food for the past three months.

She also apologised for running away from home to work elsewhere, and asked her parents not to worry as she is looking for a high-paying job even though it is at a faraway location.

She assured her mother that she will take good care of herself too.

The message ended by telling her family not to worry and that she was turning off her phone for a few days and will be in contact another day.

Chia's family and boyfriend have been unable to contact her since April 5 as her phone has been switched off.

Did not leave the country officially

Chia's passport, which has always been kept by her mother, was also nowhere to be found.

On the day her family last saw her, she had left home to see a client like she usually did, and that nothing appeared amiss.

Chia had not taken any of her clothes or luggage with her.

The car she had been driving, which belongs to her mum, had also been found at Setapak.

Chia's boyfriend said she would not be out for more than two hours if she went to see a client.

He added that according to the police, there has been no record of Chia having left the country.

The family believes she might have fallen victim to a job scam.

The missing woman's father had even stopped working in Singapore to go back to Malaysia to search for his daughter.

Top photos via Wang Lei Facebook

