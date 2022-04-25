Back

Wang Lei wears a bra, cat ears & high heels during livestream, sells 8,000 bras in 15 minutes

Bravo.

Zi Shan Kow | April 25, 2022, 04:12 PM

How do you sell a product you'll never have to use?

Former getai host Wang Lei, now probably more well-known as a proficient livestream host, found a way -- by wearing it live on camera.

First time selling bras

Though it was his first time selling bras, Wang sold 8,000 of them in 15 minutes.

"Turns out guys can sell bras too," said Wang in a Facebook post.

Wang went live with Peni Concept Store in Johor Bahru for two-and-a-half hours on Apr. 24.

The livestream, hosted on the store's Facebook page, garnered over 176,000 views.

Check out how he channelled Batman and Ultraman using the store's bras:

Image via Wang Lei/Facebook.

Image via Wang Lei/Facebook.

Wearing a bra

If you're selling a product, you better be wearing it too.

Shortly after the start of the livestream, Wang was completely shed of his typical full-black get-up.

The staff handed him a pair of sunglasses, cat ears, heels, a handbag, a skirt, and of course, a bra.

He put them all on enthusiastically, strutted his stuff and did an impromptu performance for the audience.

Image via Peni Concept Store/Facebook.

Image via Peni Concept Store/Facebook.

With his outfit, he also doubled up as a model for the staff to point out all the features of the bra.

Image via Peni Concept Store/Facebook.

Image via Peni Concept Store/Facebook.

The store said they sold more than 10,000 boxes of underwear by the next morning on Apr. 25.

The livestream will take place over three nights and continues on Apr. 25 and 26.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Wang Lei/Facebook and Peni Concept Store/Facebook.

