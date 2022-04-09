Back

US would sanction China if it 'moves aggressively' against Taiwan: US Treasury Secretary

Yellen said the U.S. would show the same resolve as it did in the case of Russia.

Sulaiman Daud | April 09, 2022, 12:10 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she does not see the need to impose sanctions on China due to its trade relationship with Russia at this point.

However, she said the U.S. will be prepared to do so if China "moves aggressively" against Taiwan, according to PBS.

Testimony before House Committee

Yellen was giving testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Apr. 7 (Singapore time), as part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system.

The former Chair of the Federal Reserve informed the committee that Covid-19 has left its mark on many countries, who are facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options.

Yellen also commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and specifically the reports of mass civilian killings by Russian forces in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

She said the invasion, including the "atrocities" reportedly committed against Ukrainians in Bucha, represent an "unacceptable affront" to the rules-based global order and said it will have "enormous economic repercussions".

On the financial and economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S., Yellen said that her department was committed to holding Russia accountable for its actions, so that they cannot benefit from the international financial system.

'Don't doubt U.S. resolve': Yellen

U.S. Representatives also questioned Yellen on China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the self-ruled island.

Congressman Patrick McHenry, Republican from North Carolina, asked if Treasury would be willing to use sanctions against China as it has against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Yellen said that if Beijing moves aggressively towards Taipei, the U.S. is prepared to impose sanctions.

"I believe we’ve shown that we can in the case of Russia. I think you should not doubt our ability to resolve to do the same in other situations," Yellen said.

You can watch her testimony below:

No need for sanctions on China at the moment

Previously, in a Mar. 25 interview with CNBCYellen said there was no need to impose sanctions on China because of its ties to Russia.

"I don't think that's necessary or appropriate," Yellen said.

While the U.S. would be "very concerned" if China were to supply Russia with weapons, or to try evading the sanctions imposed on the Russian financial system and central bank, Yellen said she does not see it happening at this point.

Yellen added that "senior" U.S. officials are talking "privately and quietly" with China to make sure they understand their position.

Related story:

Top image from PBS.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Man, 69, arrested for allegedly attacking Tanglin Halt Food Centre fish soup hawkers with plank with rusty screw

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

April 09, 2022, 11:59 AM

Engineer, 48, falls to her death at CapitaSpring building after stepping on false ceiling

She fell from the 16th floor to the ninth floor.

April 09, 2022, 11:41 AM

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

His resignation means he will be unable to vote on future Oscars.

April 09, 2022, 05:08 AM

M'sian model wears Vietnamese national dress without pants, sparks outcry in Vietnam

The 23-year-old has been posting photos of herself for a while now.

April 09, 2022, 04:30 AM

This S'porean man sent in more than 180 forum letters to local papers over 10 years. We find out why.

38-year-old Jeremy Cheong channels a lot of his energies into writing forum letters. Quirky perhaps, but as I have come to realise, he's not that different from you and I.

April 08, 2022, 09:39 PM

Reno scam victims who lost total of S$527,000: What I wish I knew before starting reno works

Renovation nightmares: Shoddy workmanship, unresponsive contractors, and unfulfilled promises.

April 08, 2022, 09:30 PM

Car crashes into m’cycle lane at Tuas Checkpoint, 2 men & 1 woman arrested for evasion

Yikes.

April 08, 2022, 08:57 PM

Woman & her son spend night in stairwell after landlord locks them out of Yishun flat

The landlord claims the tenant agreed to terminate the lease in late March.

April 08, 2022, 07:48 PM

BoxFan: Modern 'cai png' by ex-hotel restaurant chefs from S$6 - S$12 at Springleaf

You can swap out the rice for Koka noodles, soba, or Romaine lettuce.

April 08, 2022, 07:31 PM

Cynthia Koh lawyers up after finding her Mercedes with deep scratches, punctured tyre

The vandalism allegedly happened in broad daylight.

April 08, 2022, 07:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.