Back

Ukraine says anti-ship missiles crippled the Moskva, flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

The ship sustained heavy damage.

Sulaiman Daud | April 14, 2022, 10:39 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All crew members of the Moskva, a Russian guided-missile cruiser, have reportedly abandoned ship after it sustained heavy damage.

The Ukrainians have claimed credit for hitting the ship with a couple of missiles, while the Russians say the damage was caused by a fire and ammunition explosion.

The New York Times reported on Apr. 14 that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had been seriously damaged.

It cited Russia's Ministry of Defence, via Russian state news agency Tass, which said that ammunition had exploded on the ship due to a fire, and the cause of said fire was under investigation.

However, the head of the defence forces in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, Maxim Marchenko, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had struck the Moskva with anti-ship Neptune missiles.

The Neptune anti-ship missile is Ukrainian designed and made, and intended to defend Ukraine's coasts.

Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander NATO, pointed out that both reports could be true.

Moskva might be the same ship that shelled Snake Island

Marchenko also said that the Moskva was the same ship that shelled Snake Island near the start of the war, and was told by Ukrainian defenders to "f*ck off".

The Guardian also said the Moskva was the same ship that attacked Snake Island, and quoted Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych, who said that the 12,500 tonne ship could have as many as 510 personnel on board.

Reuters reported that the crew was evacuated and the stricken ship would be towed back to port.

Top image from Jayden Donofrio Twitter.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Police arrest man with chopper for attempted murder of wife along Beach Road

What looked like a brutal assault caught on camera.

April 14, 2022, 10:30 PM

S'pore's 4G leader Lawrence Wong 'humbled & grateful' for colleagues' trust & confidence

DPM Heng Swee Keat lauded Wong as a "calm and thorough leader" during the pandemic.

April 14, 2022, 09:28 PM

Chinese online exploit Weibo hashtag 'US is biggest human rights deficit country' to vent at own govt

Anger over the government's indefinite "zero Covid" strategy is palpable on Weibo.

April 14, 2022, 08:12 PM

Taiwanese doctor shares bikini pics in hopes that her health & safety tips reach more people

But did the audience read her post?

April 14, 2022, 08:08 PM

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is the new leader of S'pore's 4G leadership team

Decision made.

April 14, 2022, 06:40 PM

'Don't Worry Be Happy' actor Mak Ho Wai dies at 76

Rest In Peace.

April 14, 2022, 06:05 PM

Online petitions seeking 'justice' for Sam Ke Ting reach over 900,000 signatures in less than a day

Petitions.

April 14, 2022, 05:03 PM

5 reasons why you can consider ordering online and tapau instead of queuing with everyone else

Where got time to queue for 1 hour?

April 14, 2022, 05:00 PM

OnlyFans creator Titus Low says he 'regrets not starting earlier'

Fame is a double-edged sword.

April 14, 2022, 04:41 PM

Nicole Seah gives birth to 2nd daughter, thanks everyone for their well-wishes

She said that she and her husband are 'closing factory' after this.

April 14, 2022, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.