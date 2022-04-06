New 49,611 sq ft Somerset facility will feature wave pool, skate bowl & VR snowboarding arena

Singapore-based adventure sports company The Ride Side will be building a 49,611 sq ft integrated board sports facility at Somerset.

Called Trifecta, the facility will feature a virtual reality (VR) snowboarding arena, a skate bowl, and a wave pool for surfing.

According to their press release, the arenas at Trifecta are inspired by "the powdery snow of Japan, the swelling waves of Bali, and the unparalleled skate bowls of California".

It will also have the first VR ski simulator in Asia, with in-class speed simulation and directional movements to mimic uneven terrain.

The surf arena will have water columns of 1.5m, the deepest in Singapore.

The skate arena will have the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating, and will be the first surfskate circuit in Singapore.

Trifecta will also launch eco-education programmes, including upcycling and recycling to extend sports equipment usage.

The attraction is expected to open sometime in 2023.

