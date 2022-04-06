Back

New 49,611 sq ft Somerset facility will feature wave pool, skate bowl & VR snowboarding arena

Looks fun.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 06, 2022, 11:36 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore-based adventure sports company The Ride Side will be building a 49,611 sq ft integrated board sports facility at Somerset.

Images courtesy of Trifecta by The Ride Side

Called Trifecta, the facility will feature a virtual reality (VR) snowboarding arena, a skate bowl, and a wave pool for surfing.

Like such:

Images courtesy of Trifecta by The Ride Side

According to their press release, the arenas at Trifecta are inspired by "the powdery snow of Japan, the swelling waves of Bali, and the unparalleled skate bowls of California".

It will also have the first VR ski simulator in Asia, with in-class speed simulation and directional movements to mimic uneven terrain.

The surf arena will have water columns of 1.5m, the deepest in Singapore.

The skate arena will have the world’s first hybrid skate bowl designed for skateboarding and surfskating, and will be the first surfskate circuit in Singapore.

Trifecta will also launch eco-education programmes, including upcycling and recycling to extend sports equipment usage.

The attraction is expected to open sometime in 2023.

Check out the story of the folks behind The Ride Side:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images courtesy of The Ride Side

All scholars are the same? 3 S’porean scholarship recipients address common stereotypes people have of them

All 3 scholarship recipients do not believe that they will have an “easier” time once they start work.

April 06, 2022, 10:50 AM

Japanese yakiniku lunch set from S$7.50 at Midview City coffee shop

Nice.

April 06, 2022, 10:23 AM

Toll of 41 days of Russian invasion visible on Ukraine president Zelensky's face

He went from fresh-faced to battle-hardened.

April 06, 2022, 03:59 AM

Teo Heng KTV confirms April 19 return, launching online booking system

Finally.

April 06, 2022, 03:06 AM

S'pore man with Stage 4 cancer sets up hawker stall with wife so she can support herself after his death

:'(

April 06, 2022, 12:58 AM

Woman in S'pore finds RM1 bill in Little India with couple's names & special date written on it

She is hoping to return the bill to the couple.

April 05, 2022, 07:32 PM

Elections Department proposes to raise minimum fine for MP disqualification from S$2,000 to S$10,000

ELD said the fine quantum should be increased to "account for inflation".

April 05, 2022, 07:07 PM

Man driving S'pore-registered BMW caught on camera urinating by Johor Bahru roadside

"Must do like that," he can be heard saying.

April 05, 2022, 06:55 PM

Indonesia says Bahasa Indonesia is better choice for 2nd official language in Asean rather than Malay

Rejecting Malaysia's suggestion.

April 05, 2022, 06:50 PM

Revamped Food Junction at Great World City has alfresco rooftop garden, train-themed interiors

Evolution of food courts.

April 05, 2022, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.