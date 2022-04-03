Back

Tourist in Bangkok loses gold chain around his neck in 10 seconds after woman approaches with a hug

He has made a police report.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 03, 2022, 02:04 PM

A 25-year-old tourist in Bangkok took to social media seeking help to locate a woman who approached him with a hug on the street and stole his gold chain in the moment.

Frederik de Vreese, who is from Belgium, said the incident happened at the intersection at Sukhumvit Soi 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.

He referred to the thief as a "ladyboy", a term commonly used to refer to trans women in Thailand.

The Sukhumvit Road area is popular among foreign tourists and expats living in Bangkok, and is where several red-light districts are located as well.

Gold chain around his neck stolen in 10 seconds

The footage he posted on Instagram on Mar. 30 showed de Vreese doing a vlog on the street when the woman came up to him with a hug.

She put her arms around his neck and offered sexual services.

According to Daily Mail, she said, "Where you go, honey? I go to your room, I go f**k you.'

After the hug, de Vreese did not appear to notice that his gold chain had been stolen as he was still smiling at the camera.

It was only when de Vreese reviewed the footage that he discovered that the gold chain around his neck was stolen in that moment, which lasted around 10 seconds.

Police report made

De Vreese said he does not know the woman, according to Daily Mail.

Replying to a comment on his Instagram post, de Vreese explained why he was not more vigilant when approached.

He wrote: "well we drinking and i got approached like this 100 of times and i never had this before..."

The woman had a distinct tattoo on her back and de Vreese hopes to identify this person to get back his gold chain which has sentimental value as it was given to him by his grandfather.

De Vreese has made a police report and investigations are ongoing.

Here's the video:

All images via Frederik de Vreese's YouTube video.

