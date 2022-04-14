Back

OnlyFans creator Titus Low says he 'regrets not starting earlier'

Fame is a double-edged sword.

Fasiha Nazren | April 14, 2022, 04:41 PM

Singaporean content creator Titus Low appeared as a guest on Phyllis Quek's ASMR-themed YouTube series, "Careless Whispers".

Apart from making placid sounds through activities and items like eating cake and crackling paper, the show also discussed Low's OnlyFans career and his recent run-ins with the law.

Screenshot from Hype Records /Youtube.

For the uninitiated, in Oct. 2021, Low's OnlyFans account was seized by the Singapore police and he was served an order to not access the account.

In Dec. 2021, Low was arrested by the police for allegedly uploading images and videos of his private parts through his OnlyFans account.

Pretty traumatic experience

In the YouTube video uploaded on Apr. 12, he whispered that being arrested was a "pretty traumatic" and "quite shocking" experience for him.

"I wasn't expecting any of these to be such a big issue, so I was rather shocked like how the news blew up and also all the charges," he said.

In response to Quek's question on whether he is prepared to accept the consequences of the charges, he said that this is the "first time" there is such a case and there are currently no updates on the matter.

"Right now, there are no new updates, until the lawyer updates me with something. But then again, I will update everyone about the whole case because I think not only me, but people in the same industry are also very concerned and in fear now."

She also asked if he is mentally prepared to go to jail, he answered: "No, because nobody wants to go to jail, right?"

He added that he'd be in a bit of a "culture shock" if he is going to be jailed for this.

"I think everybody will be very shocked as well," Quek assured him.

Regret not starting earlier

Despite these, Low revealed that the only regret he has is "not starting earlier".

"I only got on the platform last year so it's [been] less than a year," he explained.

He also shared that fame used to be the "most important thing" to him and while it is still important now, he also sees it as a double-edged sword.

He said: "Let's say if I wasn't famous, I don't think I would be caught and judged."

Towards the end of the interview, Quek asked if he is going to post more of such content in the future.

To this, Low replied: "No, but then again I am still very young. I was even considering doing it not in Singapore. After I am settled with this court case, then I will make a decision."

Before ending the nine-minute long YouTube video, Quek gifted him with a pair of blue briefs.

Screenshot from Hype Records /Youtube.

"If you continue what you are doing, I hope this little gift can help you so that you will not face trouble with Singapore law again," she jokingly said.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image screenshot from Hype Records /YouTube and @titusslow on Instagram.

