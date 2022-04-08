Car crashes into m’cycle lane at Tuas Checkpoint, 2 men & 1 woman arrested for evasion

Two men and one woman were arrested on their arrival at Tuas Checkpoint on Apr. 8 for attempting to evade the immigration clearance and other offences

Forced car through motorcycle lane and crashed

According to Immigration & Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) media release on Apr. 8, the trio consisted a male Singaporean, a male Chinese national, and a Vietnamese female, based on her declaration.

The Singaporean man was driving a black Malaysia-registered sedan, while the two others were passengers.

At about 2:14am on Apr. 8, the Singaporean sped towards Tuas Checkpoint while being pursued by Malaysia’s traffic police, after he evaded departure clearance at Malaysia’s Komplex Sultan Abu Bakar.

An auxiliary police officer deployed at the entrance of Tuas Checkpoint towards Malaysia spotted the speeding vehicle.

ICA said he activated the alarm and the checkpoint was locked down immediately.

The driver, however, attempted to circumvent the lockdown and force his way into Singapore by going through the automated motorcycle clearance lanes.

As the motorcycle lanes were too narrow, the vehicle was incapacitated after crashing into the surrounding counters.

Driver consumed drugs and carried tampered passport

According to ICA, the two passengers had attempted to flee the scene by foot, but were intercepted by auxiliary police officers.

ICA said an officer suffered an abrasion on his right ankle in the process, while the female Vietnamese sustained injuries from a fall while attempting to escape.

The trio were detained subsequently, and the two passengers were allegedly found without valid travel documents.

The driver was allegedly found with a tampered Singapore passport. He had also allegedly consumed drugs, based on the positive result from his preliminary urine test.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver was wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau.

Two ambulances were activated to provide medical assistance to the ICA officer suffering from an abrasion and the female Vietnamese, and they were conveyed to hospital in a conscious state.

Trio arrested, investigations ongoing

The trio have been arrested by the police, and investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of illegal entry may face a jail term of up to six months, and at least three strokes of the cane.

Those found guilty of possessing a false Singapore travel document may face a fine up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

First time offenders convicted of damaging government properties may face a fine of up to S$2,000, up to three years of jail, and caning.

Top image from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority website