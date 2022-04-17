Thai handler who struck elephant with hook, forced to kneel & apologise to animal

An elephant handler in Ayyuthaya, Thailand, was fired from his job after he reportedly abused an Asian elephant.

According to a report by Nextshark, the 18-year-old elephant handler named Peerapat at Ayutthaya Elephant Palace was seen repeatedly beating Jumbo Chan Chao, the 18-year-old elephant, with a bullhook.

Hit multiple times

A tourist uploaded videos of the abuse on Apr. 11, saying that the elephant was hit on the head "17 times in 27 seconds".

The post has gone viral, with more than 15,000 reactions and over 37,000 shares.

Thai animal rights group, Watchdog Thailand, has also reported the case to the police.

Deep cuts on the head

In a report by DailyMail, the bullhook pierced Jumbo's skin, causing deep cuts to its head.

The lashings caused Jumbo so much pain that its legs collapsed.

The elephant is being treated by local vets.

A veterinarian said that the wounds would heal under a week.

Forced to kneel and apologise

Following the incident, Peerapat was forced to kneel at the elephant's feet and apologise to Jumbo.

In interviews with Thai media, he explained that he used the bullhook to control the elephant and prevent him from becoming aggressive.

He added: "I'm very sorry about the incident and I admit everything. My father worked here and I have grown up with Jumbo since we were both babies."

Top image from DailyMail and Chayanan Assawadhammanond on Facebook.