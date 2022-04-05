Tesla goes more than 800km from Woodlands Checkpoint to Langkawi, M'sia with some autopilot

Can you drive a Tesla from Singapore to Malaysia?

Yes, you certainly can, because someone on TikTok has put up multiple videos to demonstrate that a road trip up north spanning more than 800km across multiple states can be done -- with accessible electric vehicle charging along the way to boot.

One video even showed the Tesla autopilot function utilised for the long commute while travelling along the highway with few vehicles and light traffic.

The videos of the trip by @sgpikarchu were shot starting April 1, 2022 and are still ongoing, with the Tesla occupants ending up on the island of Langkawi.

Crossing the border

A video put up on TikTok on April 1 -- the first day land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened -- showed the journey in the Tesla Model 3 SR+ beginning from Tuas Checkpoint.

Clearing the customs took about 45 minutes after midnight.

Autopilot, hands-free driving

The next scenes showed the car going past Kuala Lumpur to continue up north via the highway with the autopilot turned on.

While the autopilot mode was in use, the driver was driven hands-free and did not even have to touch the steering wheel -- which is not recommended -- as the car meandered on the road in the centre lane with visible traffic -- a testament to Tesla's technology.

The distance from Woodlands Checkpoint to Kuala Lumpur is about 350km.

The distance from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, which was where the Tesla was headed, was another 350km.

The entire trip from Singapore to Penang is about 700km.

The Tesla then continued further up north to Langkawi, which covered about another 130km more.

The total distance one-way was more than 800km.

Electric charging in Malaysia

Another video put up a day later showed the available electric vehicle charges that litter across Malaysia for public use.

The video also served as a guide for other electric vehicle drivers in the future to have confidence in making the road trip without running out of juice.

The video showed the occupants ate while the Tesla charged.

A full charge on this model of Tesla can travel slightly more than 300km.

Other videos showed it cost RM42 (SS14) to charge the Tesla for about an hour in Malaysia.

Fuel costs from Singapore to Kedah would be about S$70, assuming 15km range per 1 litre of Malaysian petrol.

This is slightly more than twice the cost of running an electric vehicle.

