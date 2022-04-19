Back

Failed to book a slot at Teo Heng KTV? Try their Causeway Point outlet.

Fastest finger first.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 19, 2022, 04:33 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With only four outlets left in Singapore, karaoke enthusiasts might find it difficult to secure a room at Teo Heng KTV outlets.

On the first day of reopening, the outlet at Suntec City saw crowds and loyal customers streaming in to sing their hearts out at 12pm on April 19.

The Suntec outlet is the most popular, with rooms fully booked until June.

Mothership understands that the other outlets at JCube and The Star Vista are filling up fast too.

Causeway Point outlet still have slots

Northies may be in luck as the Causeway Point outlets still have a good number of slots as of April 19 noon.

Mothership understands from the outlet manager that this is because the Causeway Point outlet only received the license to resume operation the day before.

The outlet was relatively empty at around 12pm, seeing around two to three small groups of customers entering the outlet to sing karaoke.

A couple who took leave to sing at 12pm at Causeway Point outlet shared that they booked a room just last night at around 8pm.

Having said that, the outlet's phone was ringing non-stop as many called to book or enquire about bookings since 11am. So perhaps the slots will fill up quick.

Photo by Mothership.

Other things to note for Teo Heng customers

  • Teo Heng customers have to be masked on at all times while singing.

  • There is happy hour pricing but there is no more three-hour package.

  • Canned drinks are selling at S$1, the same price as pre-Covid times.

  • No more microwavable food, but there are packs of chips and cup noodles available for sale.

Photo by Mothership.

Watch our Facebook livestream at Teo Heng Suntec and Causeway Point outlets on Apr. 19:

Top image by Mothership and Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

HSA allows clinical trial for Lianhua Qingwen capsules used to relieve Covid-19 symptoms

To look into whether this Chinese medicine complements with the western medicine for Covid-19.

April 19, 2022, 04:27 PM

Teo Heng KTV's Suntec branch fully booked till June

Teo Heng's back!

April 19, 2022, 03:42 PM

Healthy crowds at Clementi pasar malam despite no food stalls

Return to normalcy.

April 19, 2022, 03:30 PM

436,800 travellers crossed land borders between S'pore & M'sia over Good Friday weekend

Busy.

April 19, 2022, 02:35 PM

S'pore largest nightclub Marquee not opening on Apr. 19, 'unsure' of when they'll be back

Not all clubs are healing.

April 19, 2022, 02:03 PM

Lawrence Wong on state of global economies: 'We are not out of the frying pan, but already into another fire'

He was speaking at the Peterson Institute in Washington DC.

April 19, 2022, 01:36 PM

Japanese tourist says sorry for maskless antics on Bangkok train during Songkran

She gave her apology in five different languages.

April 19, 2022, 01:22 PM

Bukit Batok clinic staff kicks a stroller after customer throws things in clinic, son left in tears

The boy tried to defuse the situation without success.

April 19, 2022, 12:52 PM

Bridget Tan, founder of migrant worker rights group Home, dies aged 73

Tan was described as a "true friend and ally of the migrants".

April 19, 2022, 12:30 PM

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua finally drops house tour video after moving to a new home

She did not make this video earlier due to security concerns.

April 19, 2022, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.