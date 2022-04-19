Failed to book a slot at Teo Heng KTV? Try their Causeway Point outlet.

With only four outlets left in Singapore, karaoke enthusiasts might find it difficult to secure a room at Teo Heng KTV outlets.

On the first day of reopening, the outlet at Suntec City saw crowds and loyal customers streaming in to sing their hearts out at 12pm on April 19.

The Suntec outlet is the most popular, with rooms fully booked until June.

Mothership understands that the other outlets at JCube and The Star Vista are filling up fast too.

Causeway Point outlet still have slots

Northies may be in luck as the Causeway Point outlets still have a good number of slots as of April 19 noon.

Mothership understands from the outlet manager that this is because the Causeway Point outlet only received the license to resume operation the day before.

The outlet was relatively empty at around 12pm, seeing around two to three small groups of customers entering the outlet to sing karaoke.

A couple who took leave to sing at 12pm at Causeway Point outlet shared that they booked a room just last night at around 8pm.

Having said that, the outlet's phone was ringing non-stop as many called to book or enquire about bookings since 11am. So perhaps the slots will fill up quick.

Other things to note for Teo Heng customers

Teo Heng customers have to be masked on at all times while singing.

There is happy hour pricing but there is no more three-hour package.

Canned drinks are selling at S$1, the same price as pre-Covid times.

No more microwavable food, but there are packs of chips and cup noodles available for sale.

Top image by Mothership and Google Maps

