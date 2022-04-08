Back

Participants at Temenggong's free art workshop prove S'poreans are really creative

These workshops are conducted in support of WWF-Singapore's Tiger Trail 2022.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 08, 2022, 12:28 PM

In support of the Tiger Trail 2022 organised by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore, non-profit arts charity Temenggong conducted free art workshops in various parts of Singapore in the past few weeks.

At these tiger-themed workshops, residents in Singapore can choose to paint on a T-shirt, a mask canvas or pottery.

Notably, the mask canvas was handmade and prepared by volunteers from Dunman Secondary School, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, LASALLE, and others.

Temenggong's community workshop in support of WWF-Singapore's Tiger Trail

Over 200 residents, young and old, participated in the workshops and produced amazing artworks that are certainly evidence of Singaporeans being a creative bunch.

Without further ado, here are some examples of the artwork created by fellow Singaporeans:

MP Eric Chua with a young participant at Leng Kee CC.

    

MP Baey Yam Keng with participants at Tampines Hub.

Using art to raise awareness of tiger conservation

Many of these participants do not have much experience with painting, and some sought inspiration from what they could find online and referred to their phone as they paint.

According to Temenggong:

"It was evident from the tees, pottery and Tiger masks painted by our participants, from the age of 5 to the elderly folks, that one is never too old to paint. Every work was done in spontaneity and imaginative in their own ways."

Temenggong founder and artist Henri Chen KeZhan and volunteers were present at these workshops to guide the participants.

Local artist Henri Chen KeZhan (on the rightmost) with participants at Chong Pang CC.

The workshops were conducted at Gardens by the Bay during the launch of Tiger Trail, Leng Kee Community Club, Chong Pang Community Club, Taman Jurong Community Club, and Tampines Hub.

2022 is the Year of Tiger, and it also marks the year 13 countries with wild tigers review their goal of doubling the population of wild tigers.

While you might have missed these meaningful and fun workshops by Temenggong, you can still take part in the AR-Mazing Tiger Trail and learn more about tiger conservation through 33 life-sized tiger sculptures placed around Singapore.

Tomorrow (April 9) is the last day to participate in the AR-Mazing Tiger Trail.

You can find out more about how you can support WWF Singapore in their tiger conservation efforts here.

All images courtesy of Temenggong

