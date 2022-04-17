M'sian teen girl, 16, slashes driver's throat after RM400 trip from Johor to KL

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of slashing the throat of an "e-hailing" driver according to Malaysian media.

The 63-year-old driver had picked up the teen from Johor on April 13 and had driven her to Kuala Lumpur using the Mycar app.

The teen had agreed to pay the RM400 fare.

However, upon reaching her destination, the teen refused to pay the fare, saying she did not have the money.

The driver then decided to take her to the police station.

The teen reacted by taking out a penknife, slashing the man's throat and running away.

The man was able to drive down to the police station, where he was then sent to the hospital in an ambulance.

The teen had left the penknife behind in the car. She was subsequently arrested at 4.55am on April 16.

The case is under investigation.

Image from PDRM via Free Malaysia Today