Man, 69, arrested for allegedly attacking Tanglin Halt Food Centre fish soup hawkers with plank with rusty screw

A 69-year-old-man has been arrested for allegedly attacking two hawkers who run a fish soup stall at Tanglin Halt Food Centre, CNA reported.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at about 7.15am on Apr. 8, with the perpetrator supposedly wielding a wooden stick that had a rusty screw embedded in it.

At least one of the hawkers, 54-year-old Punnataro Wee, was taken to hospital following the attack, requiring nine stiches to his head.

Perpetrator also operated a fish soup stall in hawker centre

The perpetrator also operated a fish soup stall in the hawker centre.

Wee's girlfriend, 51-year-old Wang Wei, said the attack had occurred suddenly.

At the time of the incident she had been inside the stall preparing the fish while Wee was outside cleaning vegetables, as well as looking at his phone, she claimed.

Wee was then purportedly attacked from behind and hit on the back of his head by the 69-year-old with the stick.

CNA further reported that Wang rushed out of the stall and attempted to grab the stick, only to be hit multiple times on her head and arm as well.

The man fled once Wang successfully grabbed his weapon.

She then called the police and ambulance afterwards.

Apart from his head injuries, Wee also suffered fractures on his left and right arms, as well as a crack in his skull, Shin Min Daily News further reported.

The motive for the attack also remains unclear, according to Wee.

Police investigations are ongoing with preliminary investigations having revealed that the perpetrator is known to his victims.

Top photos by Shin Min Daily News