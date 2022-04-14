Taiwanese doctor shares bikini pics in hopes that her health & safety tips reach more people

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Taiwanese doctor has gone beyond the call of duty by sharing snaps of herself in a bikini, in a bid to have an important message shared more widely.

Huang Ching-wei, who works at the Lanyu Public Health Center on Orchid Island in Taiwan, shared a list of 30 things that tourists should look out for when visiting the island.

Orchid Island is a popular tourist destination with lots of outdoor activities available.

"It's Orchid Island's peak season (which is also when work gets the hardest)," she wrote.

"The things that you should look out for are slightly different every year. The list is pretty long and consists of 30 warnings, but these were put together over the years. Please remember to read through it before visiting (I chose these pics on purpose but I don't know if readership will increase. If it doesn't, I'll upload photos of rotting wounds next year!)"

Her list includes advice such as not riding your bike after consuming alcohol, being careful on the roads because of the island's poor road conditions and not to climb large rocks for the 'gram.

Huang cautioned that the Lanyu Public Health Center is the only medical institution on the island, and talked about the do's and don'ts when visiting.

Her tactic has clearly worked as her post has amassed 2.9k likes, 221 comments and 355 shares as of time of writing.

In comparison, a similar update made last April with pictures of Huang more covered up has only received 808 likes, 82 comments and 109 shares.

Unsurprisingly, she's also received quite a number of thirsty comments, which she has taken in stride:

This very honest chap said, "I only noticed that the doctor is hot! Ha".

Huang responded, "I'm not considered hot (compared to the others) on this island".

Let's just say that we won't be surprised if Orchid Island sees a tourism boom this year.

Top photos by Huang Ching-wei.