Tai Wah Pork Noodle opens new outlet in Yishun on April 13

Zhangxin Zheng

Tai Wah Pork Noodle is opening a new outlet at Blk 293 Yishun Street 22 today (April 13). The famous The famous Michelin Bib Gourmand minced pork noodles originally had one stall at Hong Lim Food Centre. In recent years, the old-time brand opened several outlets islandwide. Locations Here are the locations where you can enjoy their flavourful noodles: 1. Hong Lim Market and Food Centre 531A Upper Cross St #02-16 S(051531) Opening Hours: 7:30am to 3:00pm (Tuesday to Sunday) 2. Blk 347 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 #01-2142 Singapore 560347 Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm(Monday to Sunday) 3. Blk 209 Upper Changi Road (Located at Food Hub next to Sheng Siong Supermarket) Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Sunday) 4. 21 Hougang Street 51 #01-42 Hougang Green S538719. Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Sunday) 5. 46 Owen Road #01-267 Singapore 210046 Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Sunday) 6. Blk 40 Holland Drive #01-39 Singapore 270040 Opening hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Sunday) 7. Blk 177 Toa Payoh Central Singapore 310177 Opening hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Sunday) 8. Blk 136 Marsiling Road Singapore 730136 Opening hours: 7:30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Sunday) 9. [NEW] Blk 293 Yishun Street 22, Singapore 760293 Opening hours: 7:30am to 8:00pm (Monday to Sunday)

