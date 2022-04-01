Syed Saddiq welcomes S'poreans to visit Muar, a clean city where you can chew gum

Syed Saddiq, Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) for Muar, has filmed a short video appealing to Singaporeans to visit the town.

The video was posted just a few hours before land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened at midnight on Friday, Apr. 1.

In the minute-long video, the 29-year-old, who was formerly the country's youngest minister as the youth and sports minister, introduced the city as "a place of great people, culture, and amazing food".

Singaporean friends, welcome to Muar! ❤️



Please share this video with your friends and family members! pic.twitter.com/fE86tpWZAZ — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 31, 2022

He introduced Muar as a clean city, as it had won two different awards for being the cleanest city in Asean, but not without taking the chance to have a little jab at Singapore, saying in Muar, they can "still eat [their] chewing gum."

He highlighted Muar's status as the country's furniture hub as well, inviting aunties and uncles in Singapore to come buy "good quality and affordable furniture".

Tucking into various dishes, Syed also recommended some food that Muar is known for, and very conveniently included the converted prices in Singapore dollars.

Here are the dishes he ate in the video: Mee Bandung (S$2.20), Otak-otak (S$3.20), and Asam Pedas (S$4.80).

Lastly, he said the price of Muar's hotels is "as low as S$30" per night, making a short weekend getaway quite possible as it's not too heavy on the wallet.

