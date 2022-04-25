Here’s a 7-day itinerary to Sydney so you can enjoy a well-deserved break

Now that international travel has resumed, it is a good time to book a plane ticket and get out of Singapore for a while.

To the city of Sydney, specifically.

Why Sydney?

Well, the capital of New South Wales has the best of all worlds. There’s something for everyone, whether you’d like an adrenaline-pumping or chill kinda holiday.

If you’ve ticked off most of the cafes in Singapore, you can check out Sydney as it is known for its cafe-hopping scene.

Wine moms will also enjoy the various vineyards in Sydney where they can learn more about how wines are made and of course, have some sips of it too.

And if you’re too familiar with the routes in Macritchie or other trekking destinations in Singapore, going to Sydney Park Wetlands could be a breath of fresh air.

Or if you want to do something that is breathtaking, there are thrill-seeking activities like skydiving.

If you like the idea of visiting the Emerald City (not named after the city set in “The Wizard of Oz”, by the way) but don’t quite enjoy planning holidays, we’ve got you.

Seven-day trip to Sydney

Here’s a seven-day itinerary that is set to impress anyone.

Day 1 - Live the high life

Start your first day in Sydney on a high. Almost literally.

Fill your lungs with fresh Aussie air as you take in the sights and sounds of the harbour city from 268m above ground level at the Sydney Tower Eye Skywalk.

You can see a lot of landmarks from above, including the Harbour Bridge, Central Business District, and even the Opera House.

Don’t be intimidated by the height though, as you’ll be glad you did it after soaking in the breathtaking view from high above.

Pro tip: Get Klook’s Sydney Attraction Pass, a pass that lets you go on Sydney’s must-do attractions – including the Sydney Tower – at a discounted price.

If you can’t get enough of the views, you can have dinner at the Sydney Tower Bar 83.

Located on the 83rd floor of the tower, guests can indulge in a bottle of champagne and oysters while enjoying the panoramic view of the harbour city, making it an unforgettable Australian dining experience.

While the night is still young, take the opportunity to explore the Sydney City and get some shopping done since the Sydney Tower is in the heart of the city.

Day 2 - Surf and Turf

Unleash your inner surfer at the world-famous Bondi Beach.

Don’t worry if you don’t know how to surf at all, because there are two-hour surf lessons conducted by experienced guides.

Even if you can’t catch all the waves, you’d probably be able to at least stand on your board by the end of the two hours.

After finding your sea legs, you can explore the Bondi area and go on a coastal walk to Coogee, a 6km route where you can enjoy the view of Bondi Beach, Tamarama Beach and Coogee Beach.

After a tiring day, you deserve to unwind with a couple (or more, no one’s judging) glasses of wine.

Go for Sydney’s brewery, winery and distillery tour by Dave’s Brewery Tours where you’ll learn how these drinks are made and hear interesting trivia about the alcohol brewing process.

Of course, you’ll get to know how good these drinks are through the tasting sessions at every brewery, distillery, and winery you visit, so remember to pace yourself.

If you like rum, you can go for the Brix Distillers Rum Distillery Experiences.

Since you’re around the area, take the chance and chill at a cafe or two in Surry Hills, a neighbourhood that is known for its cafe scene.

Day 3 - Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour

What’s a Sydney holiday without a trip to the Opera House?

Go on an hour-long guided walking tour where you can learn more about the stories and history of the performing arts centre.

If that’s a little too chill for you, you can also get a view of the Opera House from a jet boat ride.

The Sydney Harbour Jet Boat Adventure will turn, reverse and spin on the water at high speeds as it cruises past the Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Luna Park and various islands surrounding the harbour.

And then really soak in the Sydney Harbour view aboard a 90-minute cruise on the harbour with a cocktail in one hand, and some tapas on the other.

Life is truly but a dream when you’re on a boat.

Day 4 - Nature day at Blue Mountains

If you’re wondering how to commute around Sydney, locals have said that Sydney is pretty easy to travel around even without a car.

You can take public transportation services like the Sydney Metro and bus.

But of course, you’d need a car to go to nature parks and reserves that are typically out of town. Thankfully, renting a car is relatively fuss-free.

Now that you know your transportation options, consider going for the Blue Mountains Scenic World Scenic Pass, where you will be in awe of the beautiful Blue Mountains National Park, which is about a 90-minute drive away from Sydney.

See the iconic rock formation called the Three Sisters and visit the Featherdale Wildlife Park where you’ll see koalas, kangaroos, and even the penguins. Do check out the Aussie Animal Encounters for an up close and personal encounter with an animal.

Just before nightfall, go on a 90-minute stargazing experience where an expert guide will teach you how to identify stars and constellations with the naked eye.

You can also spot the moon and its craters through professional-grade telescopes.

Day 5 - Attention, adrenaline junkies

Adrenaline junkies will enjoy the activity of the day: tandem skydiving.

You’ll do the 60-minute freefall and hit speeds of up to 200km/h with a professional jump master by your side.

For those who are scared, be assured that accompanying you are highly-trained staff with thousands of jumps and equipped with the latest safety features.

Remember to enjoy the Sydney view as you make your journey down to land.

Who said it’s boring down on earth?

Get your blood pumping with a V8 Supercar Experience, where you can do some lap races at Sydney Motorsport Park.

After an exhilarating experience, treat yourself to a secret pub crawl to discover the city’s finest hidden bars.

Because you deserve to end your day with some drinks and good food.

Day 6 - Top of the world

Take your holiday to the next level (figuratively and literally) with a hot air balloon ride in Hunter Valley.

The balloon will take off at sunrise, going over wine regions of Pokolbin, Lovedale, or Rothbury.

To top off the hour-long experience, it is followed by a gourmet breakfast and champagne celebration at Peterson House Winery.

Did you really visit Sydney if you didn’t go on an oyster farm tour?

Go on a tour of Sydney’s Broken Bay oyster farm where you’ll get to take a boat tour on the Hawkesbury River and try your hand at harvesting fresh Broken Bay Oysters straight from the water.

You’ll also get to learn to shuck oysters and have a taste of these fresh oysters.

Day 7 - A day in Southern Highlands

Cap off your holiday in Sydney with nature on this Southern Highlands day tour.

On this 12-hour tour, you’ll get to visit places like Budderoo National Park, Morton National Park and Kangaroo Valley.

Remember to snap some photos for the ‘gram at the famous Kiama Blowhole.

And how can you resist not taking pictures of the adorable wombats and kangaroos?

If you’re making this trip by yourselves, you don’t want to miss the Illawarra Fly Zipline.

Not meant for the faint-hearted, this is Australia’s highest zip lining tour at 35 meters above the forest floor.

After the exhilarating experience, you can take a slow walk on a self-guided treetops walk to take in the scenery of Australia.

One-stop travel platform

Now that your itinerary is all settled, all you’ve got to do is to book the various tours and activities, as well as transportation and accommodation.

All of these – even booking for a pre-departure ART, accommodations and car rentals – can be done via Klook, a platform for all your travel essentials.

Psst, you can also enjoy various discounts of up to S$50 on all Australian activities now.

You can find more things to do in Sydney here.

