S'pore man surprises sister by flying in family's Filipino domestic helper of 27 years to her wedding

Weddings are huge affairs, and couples will want to have the most important people in their lives in attendance.

For one Singaporean woman, Kelly Chua, 28, she got just that -- and a huge surprise on her big day, which was planned for her without her suspecting anything.

Family helper of 27 years showed up

A video on Chua's TikTok account @otter.totts has warmed the cockles of even the most withered of hearts as it showed the moment the bride was surprised to find the family's former domestic worker of 27 years show up at the wedding ceremony.

Also known as yaya, which is Tagalog for "caretaker", the former helper was invited by the bride's brother and she flew in from the Philippines.

Chua and Lita proceeded to share a moment and a tearful reunion in front of other guests.

Thought Lita couldn't make it

Calling it the "biggest wedding surprise ever", Chua explained that her brother Keith flew Lita in -- all the while she was under the impression that Lita was in all likelihood unable to make it.

The bride explained in the video's caption:

She went home 3 years ago and told me she couldn't attend my wedding because she didn't manage to renew her passport. But my brother actually had it all planned from the start.

Quick math suggests that Lita literally watched Chua grow up as she had started working for the Chua family even before Chua was born.

Chua told AsiaOne that she regards Lita as her "second mother" and that it "means so much" that she was able to be there to witness her big day.

The best part?

Everyone else in the family was privy to the surprise, and Lita reportedly stayed with Chua's aunt and grandma for five days before the wedding took place.

