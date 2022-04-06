Subway S'pore launches shrimp rendang sub, brings back pandan cookies

Subway Singapore is bringing back its rendang sandwiches with a new addition: Shrimp rendang.

The new flavour will join the current lineup of chicken and beef rendang.

The rendang sub is made with coconut milk, seasoned with herbs and a unique spice mixture.

While customers can customise the sandwiches to one's preference with its wide assortment of vegetables and sauces, Subway recommends pairing the shrimp rendang with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and sweet corn.

The shrimp rendang sub starts at S$7.90 for a 6-inch and S$12.90 for a footlong.

Pandan cookie

Another seasonal favourite making a comeback is the pandan cookie ($1.40).

The pandan cookie is said to have a naturally sweet taste and soft aroma, with strong hints of coconut, almond, and vanilla.

Available till June 28

The rendang subs and pandan cookie will be available at all Subway restaurants islandwide from Apr. 6 to June 28, 2022.

It will also be available on delivery platforms such as Grab, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo.

Top image from Subway Singapore.