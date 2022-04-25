6 best moments at Star Awards 2022 if you didn't sit through the 3-hour show

We watched it so you didn't have to.

Here are the six of the best moments from this year's Star Awards ceremony, ranging from moving to outright awkward.

1. Chantalle Ng and Cynthia Koh tearing up for Lin Meijiao's win

When Lin snagged the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in "My Star Bride", Ng and Koh teared up (in happiness, presumably) for her achievement.

The trio had worked on the 2021 Channel 8 smash hit together.

And while it's almost a given that Ng would be rooting for her mum, it's nice to see Koh being genuinely happy for her co-star too, despite them competing for the same award.

Catch the winning moment here (starts at the relevant time stamp):

2. When Auntie Lucy made a surprise appearance on stage

Audience members got a glimpse of Dennis Chew's acting chops when the radio deejay collected his All Time Favourite Artiste trophy.

After a serious speech, Chew transformed on-stage by revealing a flowery top underneath his suit, whereupon he switched into the Auntie Lucy persona immediately.

The deejay's speech and mannerisms changed so fast, we had to take a moment to appreciate it.

3. When Chen Hanwei wrongly addressed guest presenter Mickey Huang as Jacky Wu

Chen, who solo-hosted the occasion, was doing the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes when the faux pas happened.

"You just — hello? — you just—hello?—called me Xian Ge," Huang called out Chen.

Chen apologised loudly and hastily, explaining that he was too nervous about the upcoming winners.

"Don't think I can't hear you just because I'm in Taiwan," Huang said in jest.

Yikes.

Catch this specific part here:

4. Marcus Chin's Chinese poem

When Chin won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes for the second time in his career, he celebrated on stage by reciting a Chinese poem.

The eloquent host impressed viewers with his wit and rhyme, while managing to keep a hold on his emotions.

You'll have to watch it for yourself:

5. Brandon Wong's first-ever award in his 27-year career

Prior to today (Apr. 24, 2022), Wong, who debuted in 1995, has not had the chance to step on stage during Star Awards.

The 50-year-old was so overwhelmed by being called up that he could not speak for a good 10 seconds, and scrunched up his face as he ugly cried on TV.

Acknowledging that it was his first-ever win, Wong said, "I'm worried that I'll have to wait any 27 years for my second award."

It was nice to see the audience going wild for him, too.

Watch the touching moment here:

6. Felicia Chin finally winning her 10th Most Popular Female Artiste award after being snubbed last year

After her miss last year, Chin finally won her 10th Most Popular Female Artiste award, which will enable her to receive the All Time Favourite Artiste at the next Star Awards.

Chin thanked the company/presenters for not announcing her name last, but as the ninth name, it must have been a heart-in-mouth situation too.

In fact, the actress revealed during a post-show interview that she was wondering what expression to put on if the camera panned to her face, before her name was announced and she wasn't sure if she would win.

What happened last year?

There you have it. See you next year.

Top image via Mediacorp Entertainment/YouTube