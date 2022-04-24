Back

Star Awards 2022: Mediacorp celebs' outfits rated super honestly

Lots of bling.

Mandy How | April 24, 2022, 08:17 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Star Awards 2022 is back.

During the programme's Backstage Live and Walk of Fame segment, local stars flaunted their bods, which were artfully wrapped in an assortment of shiny fabrics.

This yearly affair apparently gives everyone —including this random Mothership writer—the licence to be a fashion police, so here's an article rating the celebs' outfits.

Dennis Chew

Photo via Mediacorp

Photo via Mediacorp

Host and radio deejay Dennis Chew is looking cute with his trendy 2D suit, which fortunately didn't fall flat on him.

Rating: 8/10

Jesseca Liu

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lirong (@rongg)

Jesseca Liu looks completely delicious in this slinky red number that wraps her in all the right places.

But what are we talking about, there are no wrong places to wrap when it comes to Liu.

Pros: The bright red colour can hide husband's Jeremy Chan's nosebleeds too.

Rating: 10/10

Elvin Ng and Sheila Sim

Photo by Karen Lui

Good friends Elvin Ng and Sheila Sim turned up looking like icons. Shopee and Lazada icons, to be specific.

Rating: 8/10. We like online shopping a lot, obviously.

Shaun Chen and Carrie Wong

Photo by Karen Lui

Shaun Chen and Carrie Wong are playing it safe this year. While unmemorable, there's nothing much else to nitpick on.

Pros: No one would know if they re-wear their outfits next year.

Rating: 7/10

Cynthia Koh

Cynthia Koh looks like a disco ball, in the best possible way. We hope she has a ball of a time.

Rating: 8.5/10

Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin

These are two very good-looking people with outfits that are not doing them justice.

Chantalle Ng looks like a B-movie horror actress soaked in fake blood, while there's an urge to tug on Xu Bin like one would an MRT handle, what with all the dangly thingamajigs hanging off his suit.

"Look like nipple tassels," my colleague whispered in my ear.

Rating: 2/10.

Irene Ang

Irene Ang looks set to be the next Joker. Very fitting for a comedienne.

Rating: 6/10.

Marcus Chin

Is that wallpaper from a gaudy KTV lounge?

No, it's Marcus Chin. Nice.

Rating: 8/10.

Chen Xi and Xiang Yun

Mother-son duo Xiang Yun and Chen Xi are looking posh and poised on the red carpet.

Xiang Yun, in particular, is giving off "refined mother-in-law" vibes, but without looking like she will make life difficult for you.

Rating: 9/10

Chen Shucheng

Chen Shucheng continues the KTV theme by being the velvet couch to Chin's wallpaper look.

Rating: 6.5/10

Zoe Tay

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Zoe Tay has had a fab outfit for two years in a row now. Guess the stylist gets to keep his job for another year. Phew.

Rating: 9/10

Rebecca Lim

Photo via Mediacorp

Upcoming Ah Jie Rebecca Lim straight-up looks like an expensive abstract painting.

Rating: 6.8/10

Related article

Top image via Jesseca Liu/Instagram and Mediacorp

Veteran actor Brandon Wong, 50, finally wins 'Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes' award after 27 years

Congrats!

April 25, 2022, 01:05 AM

S'pore healthcare system open & honest with public, even when things go wrong, to build trust: PM Lee

PM Lee said the high levels of trust between the government and Singaporeans was a crucial factor in helping Singapore's pandemic response.

April 24, 2022, 11:36 PM

Beach Road man allegedly punched taxi driver's face after sitting in cab someone else had booked

Unacceptable behaviour.

April 24, 2022, 09:31 PM

Beach Road slashing victim's medical bills at least S$48,000, employer may turn to crowdfunding for help

Tan is legally obligated to pay for the victim's hospital bills.

April 24, 2022, 08:57 PM

Star Awards 2022 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

April 24, 2022, 07:36 PM

Lightning directly strikes Queenstown HDB flat window

Thunderstruck.

April 24, 2022, 03:29 PM

US 'looking at' removing Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports to fight inflation: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Inflation hit 8.5% in the year through March 2022, the highest it has been in four decades. 

April 24, 2022, 02:35 PM

We did an email interview with Aaron Kwok. It was fun &... awkward.

Turns out, it was possible for email conversations to be awkward.

April 24, 2022, 01:24 PM

Ex-NOC talent Nina Tan diagnosed with alopecia

Tan said it was "quite disheartening" to receive her diagnosis.

April 24, 2022, 12:18 PM

Think you’re getting old and forgetful? Could be, or it may be an early sign of pneumonia

Pneumonia is the second leading cause of death in Singapore, after cancer.

April 24, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.