CouponMania: how to play this game & win prizes like a Nintendo Switch, Airpods Pro & more

You might already be familiar with Sqkii’s cash hunts that got the whole of Singapore staring at the ground - and since 2020, their phones.

Now, the latest Sqkii game is here, in collaboration with Kris+, Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle rewards app. Say hello to #CouponMania, which gives you prizes for free.

How to play

You can join the game anytime, anywhere. Here’s how to start playing and winning prizes.

Players can join for free - just head to this website (mobile only) to create your account and begin playing.

The earlier you begin, the more prizes you can collect.

Nancii, your in-game guide, will explore the virtual space and collect coupon pieces for you, which will go into your inventory. Nancii will automatically collect coupons for you even when you are away from the game. Tap “Merge mode” at the bottom of your screen. Select two coupon pieces of the same type to merge and continue merging to form a full piece of coupon, which allows you to then view a Kris+ in-app deal or privilege. These deals feature more than 300 merchants that offer discounts from a minimum of 10 per cent off to one-for-one deals and complimentary treats. There’s something for everyone. Tap on ‘Get Gift Boxes’. You’ll be shown a deal or a privilege that the Kris+ app offers. Here, you can choose to ‘Read more’ or ‘Purchase now’. If you read the deal without further action, you’ll redeem two Level 1 gift boxes. If you read AND purchase the deal, you’ll redeem five Level 1 gift boxes. Do note that the purchase option is only available for ‘deals’ and not ‘privileges’. Each gift box contains a prize or an in-game item that helps you get other prizes. The probability of winning a higher value prize increases as the level of the gift box increases.

How to maximise your chances of winning prizes

Merging gift boxes In order to obtain a higher level gift box, players can merge two gift boxes of the same level.For example: Two Level 1 gift boxes = One Level 2 gift box Two Level 2 gift boxes = One Level 3 gift box The higher the level of the gift box, the higher your chance of getting a prize as opposed to an in-game item. Gift boxes with higher levels are also more likely to give you a higher-value prize. As such, a level 10 gift box, which is the highest level gift box you are able to attain, has the best chance of winning the best prizes. Increasing your inventory slots (and coupons!) via referrals There are limited inventory slots to hold the coupon pieces and gift boxes, so you might soon have to merge or discard coupons or gift boxes before inventory slots run out. To avoid discarding coupons or gift boxes you wish to keep, you can get more inventory slots when you refer up to five friends to join the game. The first friend you refer to #CouponMania will give you one additional slot, and the second friend will give you two additional slots, and so on. In all, players can earn up to a total of fifteen additional slots from referring five friends. From your sixth and more successful referrals onwards, you will be rewarded with double speed tokens, which means that you can collect two times the number of coupons pieces within one hour. In other words, more coupons = more gift boxes = more prizes. Focus on getting more slots! The trick to winning better prizes is pretty effortless on your end.You don’t have to worry about having to constantly check in with the game, as Nancii will collect coupon pieces for you until your slots are filled. As such, it’ll be more productive to focus on increasing the number of slots you have available through referrals, along with merging coupons and boxes to make space for Nancii to collect more coupons. On average, it should be ideal for you to check in with the game every two hours, but this depends on the number of slots available, double-speed tokens, and how many slots are currently occupied.

Great prizes that you can win

Some awesome prizes up for grabs include:

Singapore Airlines Limited Edition Mahjong Set

Nintendo Switch (OLED)

Airpods Pro

Razer Ornata V2 keyboard

You can also look forward to winning these as well:

KrisShop - S$100 e-Voucher Andersen’s of Denmark - 20 per cent off with min $10 spend Simmons - Simmons queen size mattress LifeSpa - 60-min Swedish Body Massage worth S$150 Mayer - Built-in Oven with Smoke Ventilation System - Wine Chiller - 15 per cent Off at Mayer Showrooms - 15 per cent off on Mayer E-store Mellower Coffee - S$10 off Mellower Coffee with min $20 spend Krispy Kreme - Complimentary doughnut with purchase of 5 doughnuts Bowers & Wilkins - S$100 cash voucher - PI5 in-ear true wireless headphones FairPrice Online - S$10 Off - S$12 Off (first-time users only)

These are just some of the 50,000 prizes up for grabs. Head on over to this website now to play, and remember to invite your friends. Happy playing!

This article is sponsored by Kris+. The writer is already collecting coupons.