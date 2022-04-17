SPCA S'pore gets up to 3-4 cases of cats caught in glue traps a week

SPCA Singapore put up a Facebook post highlighting how glue traps affect other animals, specifically cats.

According to their post, cats turning up to their Community Animal Clinic covered in glue is a "constant and painful" occurrence.

They said that sometimes they could even get up to three to four cases a week.

According to the post, if an animal gets caught in these traps, their struggle causes "chunks of fur to be ripped off from their skin".

If the glue is excessive and the animals cannot struggle free, they might even lose their lives.

The process of getting these cats out of the glue traps at clinics is a "painstaking process" and not every cat survives the "traumatising experience".

They also urged people to stop using glue traps.

Here is their Facebook post.

Here are some other animals that these traps have affected:

Image from SPCA