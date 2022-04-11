M'sian tried to smuggle 2 live snakes, 3.8m & 4.8m long, into S'pore

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle live snakes into Singapore.

On April 11, ICA shared a Facebook post about a check conducted on a Malaysian-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint. This occurred on April 7.

The lorry was ostensibly transporting cement, but officers uncovered a styrofoam box containing two live snakes.

The styrofoam box was hidden in the lorry's cabin area with multiple perforations along its sides.

When questioned, the Malaysian driver initially claimed that the box contained food, but later admitted that it contained live snakes, according to ICA.

Two snakes were found in the box, wrapped in cloth.

The snakes were around 4.8m and 3.8m long.

As the driver did not have the valid import permits, he was referred to the National Parks Board (NParks) for investigation.

NParks examined the snakes at its Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and determined they are Reticulated Pythons, protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

According to an ICA press release:

"Illegal trade in wildlife threatens biodiversity and disrupts ecosystems around the world, and can also pose serious health risks, as it evades biosecurity and sanitary controls. The poor conditions and manner under which animals are smuggled could also cause them unnecessary suffering and even death. As such, NParks strictly regulates the import of animals to prevent the introduction of exotic diseases into Singapore, safeguard the health and welfare of animals, and to tackle illegal wildlife trade. Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, the importation of a scheduled species without a permit is an offence and carries a maximum penalty of $50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years."

ICA added that safeguarding Singapore's borders is a top priority, and others may use similar concealment methods to smuggle security items into Singapore.

"Those with information on suspected illegal wildlife trade activities can report them to NParks at 1800-476-1600, and information shared will be kept strictly confidential. The public can also help by not purchasing wildlife and keeping them as pets."

Top image from ICA.

Follow and listen to our podcast here