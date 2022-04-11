Back

M'sian tried to smuggle 2 live snakes, 3.8m & 4.8m long, into S'pore

It is an offence to import certain species of animals without a permit.

Sulaiman Daud | April 11, 2022, 12:24 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle live snakes into Singapore.

On April 11, ICA shared a Facebook post about a check conducted on a Malaysian-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint. This occurred on April 7.

The lorry was ostensibly transporting cement, but officers uncovered a styrofoam box containing two live snakes.

Pic from ICA.

The styrofoam box was hidden in the lorry's cabin area with multiple perforations along its sides.

When questioned, the Malaysian driver initially claimed that the box contained food, but later admitted that it contained live snakes, according to ICA.

Two snakes were found in the box, wrapped in cloth.

Pic from ICA.

The snakes were around 4.8m and 3.8m long.

Pic from ICA.

As the driver did not have the valid import permits, he was referred to the National Parks Board (NParks) for investigation.

NParks examined the snakes at its Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and determined they are Reticulated Pythons, protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

According to an ICA press release:

"Illegal trade in wildlife threatens biodiversity and disrupts ecosystems around the world, and can also pose serious health risks, as it evades biosecurity and sanitary controls. The poor conditions and manner under which animals are smuggled could also cause them unnecessary suffering and even death.

As such, NParks strictly regulates the import of animals to prevent the introduction of exotic diseases into Singapore, safeguard the health and welfare of animals, and to tackle illegal wildlife trade.

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, the importation of a scheduled species without a permit is an offence and carries a maximum penalty of $50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years."

ICA added that safeguarding Singapore's borders is a top priority, and others may use similar concealment methods to smuggle security items into Singapore.

"Those with information on suspected illegal wildlife trade activities can report them to NParks at 1800-476-1600, and information shared will be kept strictly confidential. The public can also help by not purchasing wildlife and keeping them as pets."

Top image from ICA.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

NEWBrew, a craft beer made of NEWater, goes on sale for S$4.50 a can from Apr. 12

Available in packs of three.

April 11, 2022, 12:13 PM

Defining Ukraine war as democracies vs autocracies puts China in 'wrong camp' & 'makes things more difficult': PM Lee

PM Lee suggested that the conflict could've been defined as one about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

April 11, 2022, 12:09 PM

French citizens in S'pore queue all the way to Botanic Gardens MRT to vote in presidential election

Very organised.

April 11, 2022, 12:06 PM

ION Orchard takeaway kiosk does mala chicken & truffle mushroom dumplings from S$5.90

A quick snack.

April 11, 2022, 12:03 PM

3-hour queue to go from JB to S'pore on Sunday night

People mountain people sea.

April 11, 2022, 11:28 AM

Motorised wheelchair food delivery does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way

As fast as public bus, if not faster.

April 11, 2022, 03:45 AM

Some 20 food delivery riders show up at Braddell Heights landed property

The deliveries were made to embarrass one occupant in the household.

April 11, 2022, 03:13 AM

Woman in S'pore suffers multiple injuries after colliding with cyclist while exiting condo

She is seeking justice for what happened.

April 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

Chan Chun Sing aims to shift education mindsets from preparing students for 'life in school' to 'school of life': Zaobao

Chan opined that education in schools can only help to build one's foundation, but the more important indicator of success is how we continue to learn throughout the "marathon of life".

April 10, 2022, 11:04 PM

Hong Kong actress & former TVB sweetheart Linda Chung pregnant with third child

Awwwwwwwwwww :')

April 10, 2022, 10:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.