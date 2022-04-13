Back

Jail for S'pore slingshot enthusiast, 61, who accidentally fired ball bearings into Hougang flats

Chan Fan Kheow would practice his slingshot skills twice a day on the rooftop of a multi-storey car park, facing a nearby block of flats.

Andrew Koay | April 13, 2022, 06:16 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 61-year-old slingshot enthusiast has been sentenced to jail for three weeks after his attempt at target practice ended up smashing the windows of flats in Hougang.

According to CNA , Chan Fan Kheow pleaded guilty on Apr. 5 to an amalgamated charge of acting rashly to endanger the personal safety of others.

Another count of possessing an offensive weapon was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

CNA reported District Judge Marvin Bay as noting Chan's persistence with setting up his target practice nearby flats as an aggravating factor because the 61-year-old was aware of his poor accuracy.

Developed interest in slingshots

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Chan practised his slingshot skills by setting up plastic bottles on the rooftop of a multi-storey car park on Hougang Avenue 9, near his home.

Chan first picked up the hobby of slingshotting after discovering that he could purchase them on the cheap through e-commerce website Taobao in 2019; slingshots are illegal in Singapore.

During a visit to China that same year, he witnessed a slingshot competition and subsequently signed up for coaching sessions, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Between November 2019 and January 2020, Chan's interest in the activity deepened, along with his arsenal — he purchased seven slingshots along with several packets of ball bearings and pellets.

Practised twice a day

From December 2019 to January 2020, he would practice twice a day, in the mornings and evenings, with the bottles often set up so that he would be facing Block 923, reported CNA.

However, on two separate days, Chan missed the targets and sent ball bearings smashing into windows belonging to flats in Block 923.

Both occasions left small holes in the windows and glass fragments on the floor of the flats, and police reports were made.

According to CNA, the cost of the damage to both flats amounted to S$310.

The aspiring sharpshooter was eventually arrested on Jan. 16, 2020, after police found ball bearings scattered across the multi-storey car park that Chan used as his firing range.

Surveillance footage showed Chan with his slingshot.

Aware of his lack of skills

In court, the prosecution sought four to five weeks in jail for Chan.

They argued that Chan was aware both of his lack of skills and the damage a slingshot could cause.

ST reported Chan's lawyers as positing that Chan's case did not warrant a jail term.

Defence lawyer Justin Ng told the court that there were no victims harmed and suggested a maximum sentence of one day's jail if necessary.

But the judge, in his verdict, said that Chan was unlikely to be oblivious to the potential dangers of using a prohibited weapon, given the offender's extensive research into the activity.

Chan's lawyer asked for a two-week deferment for his client to consider whether to appeal the sentence.

The punishment for endangering the personal safety of others through a rash act is up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$2,500 or both.

However, as Chan's charge was an amalgamation of two such offences, under section 124(8)(a)(ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code the court could have sentenced him to twice the punishment.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Awais Jamil via Unsplash

20-year-old rider in Gambas Ave accident now in ICU, was working as nurse to pay for studies

He has undergone three major surgeries thus far, and it is uncertain how long his recovery will take.

April 13, 2022, 08:13 PM

Benz Hui claims S'poreans are spoiled by the govt & likes to complain

An observation the actor made while living in Singapore.

April 13, 2022, 07:02 PM

Crystal-looking art installations light up S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre's roof garden as part of upcoming festival

Free exhibitions available, yay.

April 13, 2022, 06:46 PM

More M'sians returning to S'pore to work as employers recruiting actively

The manufacturing and F&B industries are apparently facing a dearth of labour.

April 13, 2022, 06:35 PM

UK PM Boris Johnson & Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, was also fined.

April 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

All primary & secondary schools to offer contactless & digital payments for students by 2025

Going cashless.

April 13, 2022, 06:24 PM

Drone flown illegally by S'pore man prevented 2 RSAF aircraft from landing

The drone endangered the lives of four RSAF personnel who were in the aircraft.

April 13, 2022, 06:12 PM

Takagi Ramen launching chilli crab matcha macchiato drink made with 'real chilli crab sauce'

Should have stayed an April Fool's joke.

April 13, 2022, 06:07 PM

#CouponMania: how to play this game & win prizes like a Nintendo Switch, Airpods Pro & more

Sqkii clean, Sqkii wins.

April 13, 2022, 05:56 PM

NParks aware of Grey crowned crane that almost escaped from home in Caldecott

The bird has caught the attention of the authorities.

April 13, 2022, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.