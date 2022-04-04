61% of S'poreans often wake up feeling tired: Survey

According to a survey by Milieu Insight, a Singapore-based market research and data platform, about 61 per cent of Singaporeans often wake up feeling tired.

Milieu Insight said the survey was conducted in Singapore to determine the overall health status and habits of those aged 16 and above as a run-up to World Health Day on Apr. 7.

More than half find it somewhat difficult/very difficult to get enough rest

Based on 1,000 Singaporean respondents surveyed in February 2022, more than half in Singapore – about 59 per cent overall – found it somewhat difficult or very difficult to get enough rest.

The largest proportion of people who found it somewhat difficult to get enough rest was aged 16-24 (59 per cent).

The highest percentage of individuals from the age group 25-34 indicated that they found it very difficult to get enough rest (15 per cent).

In response to another question, "I wake up feeling...well-rested/tired", 61 per cent of overall respondents indicated that they often wake up feeling tired.

Similarly, the largest proportion of people who felt this way was those aged 16-24 (about 73 per cent), while about 68 per cent of individuals aged 25-34 felt this to be true.

In September 2021, UK bedding manufacturer Sleepseeker found Singapore to be the most fatigued country in the world.

In March 2022, a YouGov survey had revealed that only about 27 per cent of people in Singapore get 7+ hours of sleep per night.

More than half feel physically and emotionally healthy

According to the Milieu Insight study, however, when asked if they feel physically and emotionally healthy, more than half of Singaporeans (58 per cent) stated that they feel somewhat healthy.

At least 50 per cent of respondents across all age groups shared this feeling of overall healthiness.

On a positive note, 77 per cent of older Singaporeans aged 55 years and above also expressed that they feel somewhat/very healthy, with over a third carrying out endurance exercises regularly.

Most Singaporeans respondents appeared to carry out endurance exercises, such as running, swimming, or playing basketball the most (about 52 per cent) – with those in the 25-34 age group doing so more (61 per cent) than those aged 16-24 (55 per cent).

Top image via Unsplash