S'porean tourists in Thailand visit 'roadside eatery', realise later they gatecrashed wedding party

The locals were completely welcoming, and invited them to sit down.

Ashley Tan | April 02, 2022, 04:35 PM

A group of Singaporean tourists in Thailand had their itinerary plans disrupted (for the better) after they chanced upon what appeared to be a roadside eatery.

They hopped off their motorcycles hoping to fill their growling bellies, but they were completely mistaken because the "eatery" turned out to be a wedding party.

"Got food already"

Videos of the Singaporeans' oblivious nature went viral on TikTok after it was posted by a Thai account, racking up 2.3 million views in two days.

The video's Thai narration stated that the group, comprising several young men, had stopped by as they thought the wedding party was a eatery serving street food.

In the video, locals can be seen doing an "eating" gesture with their hands, and the men respond in Singlish upon seeing the tables and chairs, "Ohh ohhh got food already, got food already".

@_mmeah ขอยาดขำ #fypシ #คนไทยเป็นคนตลก #ผู้ชายสิงคโปร์ #แฟนสิงคโปร์🇸🇬🇹🇭 #คนไทยในสิงคโปร์🇹🇭🇸🇬 ♬ original sound - ครูมีอา ได้ภาษาพาชีวิตก้าวหน้า

Oblivious until they found out there was no menu

AsiaOne spoke to one of the group of five Singaporeans, Dilan Lau, who shared that he and his friends had been on a motorcycle road trip in Chiang Mai.

They spotted the low building with tables and chairs outside, and noticed the liveliness of the setting, and thought it was an eatery.

The locals were very welcoming and invited the group over to a table to sit down.

Lau and the others remained oblivious until they asked for a menu and, upon discovering there was none, realised belatedly that they might have gatecrashed a party.

Lau told AsiaOne that it was only after they posted one of their videos online that a friend informed him that the party could have been for a wedding.

A second video posted by the same account showed the group sitting down and eating noodles.

The group then left with a bag of crackers in hand, as the locals waved goodbye.

@_mmeah Reply to @sirinyinsombut ต่อค่ะ ep2 #fypシ #คนไทยเป็นคนตลก #ผู้ชายสิงคโปร์ #แฟนสิงคโปร์🇸🇬🇹🇭 #คนไทยในสิงคโปร์🇹🇭🇸🇬 ♬ original sound - ครูมีอา ได้ภาษาพาชีวิตก้าวหน้า

Although the group apparently wanted to pay for their meals, the locals declined.

Truly a perfect example of that famous Thai hospitality.

Top photo from _mmeah / TikTok

