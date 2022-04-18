Back

S'porean man, 73, arrested for robbing bank with toy gun in Hong Kong

The man was reportedly hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

Low Jia Ying | April 18, 2022, 04:47 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 73-year-old Singaporean man was charged today (Apr. 18) for robbing a bank and overstaying in Hong Kong by more than 10 years.

The man had reportedly robbed a bank along Nathan Road in Hong Kong on Apr. 14 at around 3:30pm, and made away with about HK$14,000 (S$2,429) in cash, according to Hong Kong Police.

The process took about 30 seconds.

Fled using a public bus

Addressing the media after arresting the man, superintendent Alan Ching of the Kowloon West regional crime unit said the man had brandished a gun-like object.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man went up to a counter at China Construction Bank (Asia) in Yau Ma Tei and slipped a piece of paper to the bank teller.

The note had apparently read: "I am now robbing, I have a gun."

He then aimed the gun-like object at the teller as she read the note, and passed her a black bag.

CCTV footage at the bank captured the robbery:

The customer over at the next counter was seemingly unaware of the robbery occurring right next to her.

After getting the money, the man then fled the bank and boarded a public bus headed for Ma On Shan, according to SCMP.

An island-wide search for the man was conducted, and the 73-year-old man was arrested seven hours later at his home in the Yuen Kong village in Yuen Long.

The Hong Kong Police initially identified the man as someone in his 40s with a "strong build", reported local media.

Used a toy gun in robbery

After arresting the man at his house, the police also managed to find the toy gun that was used in the robbery, some of money he stole and the clothes he wore at the bank.

via Hong Kong Police/FB.

The police added that the man had overstayed in Hong Kong for more than 10 years, and lived with his wife who had a valid Hong Kong ID.

The police also shared that the man was likely linked to an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Mong Kok in 2020, where the robber used a lighter to get money from the pharmacy.

SCMP reported that the man was unemployed and was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Hong Kong Police/FB

S'pore otter family can't enter condo as fat ones keep getting stuck at gate grilles

Eating too much fish.

April 18, 2022, 07:10 PM

S'pore opens 5th desalination plant on Jurong Island

Desalination is a weather-resilient source of drinking water for Singapore.

April 18, 2022, 06:55 PM

10 individuals receive Public Spiritedness Awards for fending off Beach Rd chopper attacker

"I was scared when I saw the injury but there was no time to think," said Wei Chen Xiang, an employee at Zhong Hua Steamboat Restaurant.

April 18, 2022, 06:20 PM

Tampines will be S'pore's 1st town centre with district cooling, to be completed by 2025

The cooling network will reduce emissions equivalent to removing 1,236 cars from our roads.

April 18, 2022, 06:20 PM

S'pore-themed restaurant in Beijing serves 'Malay meat', waitresses wear fake SIA kebaya

Fail.

April 18, 2022, 06:17 PM

Man, 52, jailed 14 years for taking meth & sexually assaulting niece, 6, after showing her porn

His offences only came to light after the girl confided in a hospital counsellor after reporting suicidal thoughts.

April 18, 2022, 06:10 PM

Google & EDB take top 2 spots in S'pore's best employers survey 2022

Good to know.

April 18, 2022, 05:32 PM

Beach Road slashing: Victim in stable condition, hotpot shop owner offer staff counselling services

Several of the hotpot shop's employees were emotionally affected by the incident and had taken leave.

April 18, 2022, 05:31 PM

M'sian woman who caused deaths of 8 teens on 'mosquito bikes' granted stay of execution & released on bail

She was also granted leave for application for appeal.

April 18, 2022, 05:10 PM

S'porean man, 25, gets flak for singing worship music on plane

The group had apparently asked the cabin crew for permission to sing a song.

April 18, 2022, 04:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.