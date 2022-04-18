S'porean man, 73, arrested for robbing bank with toy gun in Hong Kong

A 73-year-old Singaporean man was charged today (Apr. 18) for robbing a bank and overstaying in Hong Kong by more than 10 years.

The man had reportedly robbed a bank along Nathan Road in Hong Kong on Apr. 14 at around 3:30pm, and made away with about HK$14,000 (S$2,429) in cash, according to Hong Kong Police.

The process took about 30 seconds.

Fled using a public bus

Addressing the media after arresting the man, superintendent Alan Ching of the Kowloon West regional crime unit said the man had brandished a gun-like object.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man went up to a counter at China Construction Bank (Asia) in Yau Ma Tei and slipped a piece of paper to the bank teller.

The note had apparently read: "I am now robbing, I have a gun."

He then aimed the gun-like object at the teller as she read the note, and passed her a black bag.

CCTV footage at the bank captured the robbery:

The customer over at the next counter was seemingly unaware of the robbery occurring right next to her.

After getting the money, the man then fled the bank and boarded a public bus headed for Ma On Shan, according to SCMP.

An island-wide search for the man was conducted, and the 73-year-old man was arrested seven hours later at his home in the Yuen Kong village in Yuen Long.

The Hong Kong Police initially identified the man as someone in his 40s with a "strong build", reported local media.

Used a toy gun in robbery

After arresting the man at his house, the police also managed to find the toy gun that was used in the robbery, some of money he stole and the clothes he wore at the bank.

The police added that the man had overstayed in Hong Kong for more than 10 years, and lived with his wife who had a valid Hong Kong ID.

The police also shared that the man was likely linked to an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Mong Kok in 2020, where the robber used a lighter to get money from the pharmacy.

SCMP reported that the man was unemployed and was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

Top photo via Hong Kong Police/FB