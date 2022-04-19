S'porean who visited NUS law faculty to 'look at girls' gets 4 weeks' jail for voyeur & other obscene videos

A 33-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Apr. 19 for taking voyeuristic videos of women and possessing more than 200 other obscene films, Today reported.

The man, Shaun Lio Wenwei, was caught by staff members of National University of Singapore's (NUS) law faculty at the Bukit Timah campus and handed over to the police.

Caught in staff-only area

Lio visited the NUS law faculty's Bukit Timah campus on the morning of Feb. 11, 2020 to "look at girls", according to Today.

He then entered a staff-only area and was attempting to leave when he was stopped by a male staff member.

The staff member had not seen Lio before and believed he did not work there.

After failing to explain why he was there, the staff member brought Lio to the security post, where a security officer later called the police.

Police officers arrived and searched his phone, as they suspected Lio had entered the premises to take voyeuristic videos.

The police officers discovered voyeuristic videos that were shared with Lio via Google Drive.

The videos were mainly front-view recordings of women in toilet cubicles, with their private parts visible in many of them.

The officers arrested him and seized his phone. They also raided his home and seized his laptop the following day.

Took upskirt videos of women

An examination of his devices uncovered 206 obscene films and three upskirt videos, Today reported.

Lio said he filmed the upskirt videos out of "curiosity" as he wanted to see what was underneath the victims' skirts.

Between October and November 2019, Lio took two upskirt videos, each seven seconds in length.

One of the videos was taken at a bus stop, when he noticed a woman wearing a blue skirt. After turning her back to him, he walked towards her and aimed his phone under her skirt.

The second video followed a similar pattern, according to Today.

The identities of his victims are unknown.

Asked for a lighter sentence

Lio pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty and one count of possessing obscene films.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration.

According to Today, Lio, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for a lighter sentence.

He said things have been "quite tough" for him and maintained that he had "changed [his] behaviour".

Top photo via Wei Wang/Google Maps