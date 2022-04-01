Temperatures of up to 35°C & thundery showers in S'pore for 1st half of April 2022

Warm days interspersed with thundery showers are expected for the first two weeks of April 2022.

Warm weather up to 34°C

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), inter-monsoon conditions with warm weather can be expected.

This is because the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equatorial region and bring more showers to Singapore.

During the inter-monsoon period, the prevailing winds are typically light and variable in direction.

MSS said April is one of the warmest months of the year, and the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 34°C on most days.

The daily maximum temperature may reach 35°C or higher on days with fewer clouds.

Moderate to heavy short-duration thundery showers

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected in the afternoon and evening for a short duration on most days due to strong solar heating of land areas.

These thundery showers may be intense for some days.

This is due to the convergence of prevailing winds around Singapore.

On a few days when prevailing winds shift to blow from the west, the eastward passage of Sumatra squalls from Sumatra or the Strait of Malacca could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore in the morning.

Overall, the rainfall for April 2022 is expected to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Top image by Zheng Jiaxin