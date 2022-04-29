S'pore Primary 2 assessment book recalled for using pentagram to teach Chinese words for 'shape'

A Singapore assessment book for Primary 2 students has been recalled by its publisher after a bloody pentagram was found in it and used to teach the Chinese words for "shape".

The publisher Marlinsons has also apologised.

The pentagram was first spotted and posted on Reddit, where user Themoltenbeacon uploaded images from the textbook that confounded and tickled the other users of the forum.

The image was printed in a section to teach children how to recognise certain words.

Under the pentagram was the word "shape", and on its left was the Chinese word for it.

The four Chinese words beside the pentagram translates to, "All sorts of shapes".

The pinyin for the Chinese words were also printed.

Other words taught in that section included "triangles" and "watercolour".

Publisher's response

Marlinsons told Coconuts it was “unaware that this is a satanist symbol” and pledged to do better.

The publisher said: “We pledge to exercise greater care and improve our quality inspection system to prevent such mistakes from being made in the future.”

The recall will also see all existing stock disposed.

Commenters on Reddit discussed the pentagram's effectiveness in teaching children about the word "shape" in Chinese as it possessed triangles, a circle, besides a star and a pentagon.

All photos via Reddit/ Themoltenbeacon