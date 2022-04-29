2 community cases in S'pore found infected with Omicron BA.2.12.1

There were two community cases infected with the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore reported on Apr. 28.

MOH: Cases are self-isolating

According to MOH, the two individuals infected with the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant have been self-isolating since they tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH added that the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant is currently not on the World Health Organization’s list of variants of concern or interest, or variants under monitoring.

What is BA.2.12.1

BA.2.12.1 is a descendant of the BA.2 sub-variant, and both descend from the Omicron variant.

It is currently the dominant variant in New York, with the Central New York region experiencing the most elevated case rates in the state since March 2022, according to the state government's website.

However, not much else is known about the transmissibility and severity of the Omicron BA.2.12.1 sub-variant.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Sam Goh from Unsplash