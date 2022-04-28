Singapore Heritage Festival 2022: Adventure trail, clay workshop & garden display await

Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, quality time with family and friends is increasingly precious.

However, when you're swamped with work and life's other responsibilities, planning an outing from scratch can be exhausting. So, if you’re looking to spend an eventful, hassle-free afternoon with your loved ones, look no further.

The National Heritage Board's annual Singapore Heritage Festival is back with more on-site programmes.

As part of this year’s Singapore Heritage Festival, titled The Wild and Wonderful, the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) will be hosting several programmes commemorating Singapore's dynamic travel, cultural, and natural heritage.

From May 2 to May 29, the Singapore Heritage Festival will feature a series of fun and engaging activities for all ages, ranging from interactive hands-on activities such as arts and crafts to thematic tours and creative art installations.

Here are some of the activities you can look forward to as part of the festival this year:

The Wild & Wonderful: Adventure Trail for Families

On the adventure trail, visitors are guided by an explorer's booklet which contains a variety of activities they can complete along the way.

Interested participants can either choose to pick up a physical copy of the guidebook at ACM or download a digital copy online.

As they follow the trail, families will encounter nature-inspired artefacts from different parts of Asia at every level of the museum. They will also be able to gain a deeper understanding of these artefacts through the activities in the guidebook.

The first 100 visitors to complete the trail each week, between May 6 and May 29, will receive an exclusive complimentary Travel Essentials Kit. A maximum of one travel kit can be redeemed per person at the museum's front desk.

The Great Voyage: Air-dry Clay Boat Family Workshop

As part of this hands-on family-friendly experience organised by WahSoSimple, participants aged five and over can use their creativity to make air-dry clay sailing boats and envision themselves as traders of the past, sailing across Asia while journeying through ACM's galleries.

Furthermore, children can learn more about Singapore's travel and trade history while enjoying themselves in the process.

The activity will be held on May 14 to 15, from 2 pm to 3.30 pm, at the ACM Discovery Room, located in Basement 1 of the museum.

The entry fee for the workshop is S$15 per participant and tickets are available for purchase via this website.

The Wild and Wonderful: Docent Guided Tours

In addition to exploring the ACM galleries and viewing unique collections of artefacts, participants are invited to join a guided tour led by museum volunteers, to gain a deeper understanding of our natural surroundings.

The tour will take place at 2 pm and 3 pm on two weekends (May 14-15 and May 21-22), and is open to anyone 13 years or older.

As part of the guided tour, you can embark on an exciting journey to unearth hidden aspects of nature's flora and fauna while cruising along rivers and traversing forested areas in your mind.

For those with hearing difficulties, sign language tours, in collaboration with the Singapore Association for the Deaf, will also be offered on May 15 and May 22 at 11 am.

Visitors can register their interest for the sign language tour here, and a S$10 refundable deposit will be required to reserve a spot.

World of Plants: Plant-care workshops and Garden Display

Nature lovers will have the opportunity to observe the unique variegations of Southeast Asia in a specially curated garden display, receive tips on how to take care of their very own plants at home, and try their hand at plant keeping through two workshops catering to different interests, through Littlebotany's World of Plants programme.

On May 21 and 22, budding plant enthusiasts can visit the River Rooms located on Level 2 of the museum between 1 pm and 3 pm to speak to a gardening expert about plant care and proper gardening techniques.

If you are interested in learning more about indoor plant keeping, there will be a beginner workshop held on May 21 from 11 am to 12.30 pm, where participants will get to learn more about indoor plant keeping. At the end of the workshop, attendees will get to bring home a plant and a set of starter essentials too.

There is also an aroids starter workshop held on May 22 from 11 am to 12.30 pm for those who are interested in aroid gardening. The workshop will equip participants with the knowledge on how to care for aroid plants and participants will get to bring home their very own aroid plant after the workshop as well.

Each workshop will cost S$15 and will be held at the River Rooms; participants aged 12 and above are welcome.

For more details and to view the Singapore Heritage Festival’s full line-up of programmes, please visit the ACM website.

The Asian Civilisations Museum is located at 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555. You can follow the Singapore Heritage Festival’s Facebook page for updates.

Top images via the National Heritage Board and the Asian Civilisations Museum.